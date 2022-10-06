Joe Gilbert Watch – Week 5 Falcons

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for week five of the Joe Gilbert Watch.

The NFL season is moving fast and Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert continues to battle as the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, Tampa Bay will play for the early-season lead in the NFC South as they welcome the Atlanta Falcons (2-2). Kickoff is set for 1 pm Sunday on Fox.

Both Tampa Bay (2-2) and the Falcons share identical records in the early part of the year and are on a quest to take control of the division. The Bucs are coming off a tough Sunday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 41-31. Gilbert, who’s in his fourth season with the Buccaneers as the line coach, captured a Super Bowl two years ago against the very same Chiefs.

Also of major note, the Buffalo Bills (3-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3). Kickoff is also slated for 1 pm Sunday with the game being on CBS. The Bills are returning to form after a challenging first loss of the season at Miami two weeks ago.

Buffalo captured a huge win on the road last Sunday in Baltimore 23-20 after trailing 20-3.

