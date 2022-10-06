Warriors Practice Fight Stemmed From Poole’s Behavior, per Report

Poole and Draymond Green reportedly had a physical altercation during Wednesday’s practice.

As the NBA’s preseason gets underway, the defending champions have reportedly experienced a bit of in-fighting between two key players. The team is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday, according to a report by The Athletic . The dispute reportedly stems from behavior on Poole’s part.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports , tension had been building up between Poole and teammates who noticed a change in Poole’s behavior throughout training camp. There’s been speculation that the change stems from Poole being on the verge of securing a contract extension.

The incident occurred during practice, which was stopped momentarily to allow the situation to cool down, according to the report. Although Green and Poole are reportedly known to commonly argue with each other, Warriors management is concerned by Wednesday’s escalation.

Green, who earned his fourth career All-Star nod last season, is entering his 11th year in the league. The veteran forward, now 32, averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Poole, 23, is entering his fourth NBA season. The 23-year-old guard averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2021-22.

