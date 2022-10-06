ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors Practice Fight Stemmed From Poole’s Behavior, per Report

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cf54o_0iNvXNyd00

Poole and Draymond Green reportedly had a physical altercation during Wednesday’s practice.

As the NBA’s preseason gets underway, the defending champions have reportedly experienced a bit of in-fighting between two key players. The team is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday, according to a report by The Athletic . The dispute reportedly stems from behavior on Poole’s part.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports , tension had been building up between Poole and teammates who noticed a change in Poole’s behavior throughout training camp. There’s been speculation that the change stems from Poole being on the verge of securing a contract extension.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The incident occurred during practice, which was stopped momentarily to allow the situation to cool down, according to the report. Although Green and Poole are reportedly known to commonly argue with each other, Warriors management is concerned by Wednesday’s escalation.

Green, who earned his fourth career All-Star nod last season, is entering his 11th year in the league. The veteran forward, now 32, averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Poole, 23, is entering his fourth NBA season. The 23-year-old guard averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2021-22.

More NBA Coverage:

Inside The Warriors: Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Yahoo Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch

Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Explains How Cautious He Is With Women

Stephen A. Smith won’t jeopardize what he’s built. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always been about his business. He remains incredibly private in his personal life, and unlike many other people with his stature, he has yet to be caught in a compromising position. No one has ever leaked information about the man, and it is a testament to how he carries himself, regardless of the situation.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News

Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

102K+
Followers
40K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy