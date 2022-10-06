Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA・
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Draymond Green still ‘living on the edge’ with Jordan Poole punch after Kevin Durant incident
There’s no denying the gravity of Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole, and Steve Kerr didn’t minimize it on Tuesday night when announcing the terms of his return to the Golden State Warriors. Still, considering Green’s history of sparking internal turmoil and the fact his punishment doesn’t include a meaningful suspension, it’s certainly worth wondering how the Warriors can be confident similar incidents won’t take place going forward.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Patrick Beverley’s season-altering effect on Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired Patrick Beverley last year, only to include him in the package they traded for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, know firsthand of Beverley’s value that goes way beyond the box score. Since making the 2004 Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves only made the playoffs once before the […] The post Patrick Beverley’s season-altering effect on Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid, PJ Tucker collision brings huge scare to Sixers fans
Philadelphia 76ers fans watching the Sixers play the Charlotte Hornets in their final preseason game at home got quite the scare when Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker figured in a head-on collision. During the second quarter of the contest, Embiid and Tucker apparently crashed into each other. Both players were...
Jordan Poole’s key role in Warriors’ Draymond Green decision, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to bring back Draymond Green just one week after he punched Jordan Poole, absent any official suspension, came after much deliberation between team power brokers and the parties directly involved. Still, it goes without saying that Poole could’ve squashed any hopes of fallout from the incident blowing over if he […] The post Jordan Poole’s key role in Warriors’ Draymond Green decision, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Historic Patrick Mahomes streak is over ahead of heavyweight Chiefs-Bills showdown
Ever since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, they’ve become one of the juggernauts of the NFL. But with the rise of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, competition has emerged among the AFC’s elite. For the first time ever, Mahomes’s Chiefs will...
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is no stranger to physicality, but even he thought Draymond Green took it too far when he struck Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors morning practice. The long-time Celtic was asked about the Golden State brawl and remarked that it wasn’t out of the ordinary. Tempers flare in the […] The post Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ ‘vibes have been straight,’ but Kevin Durant sends challenge to teammates for 2022-23 season
The Brooklyn Nets enter this season as the most unpredictable team in the NBA. There is a mountain of skepticism surrounding the team’s ability to mesh following Kevin Durant’s trade request and ultimatum this summer. Despite this, a big three of Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, along with a talented supporting cast, gives Brooklyn title hopes in 2022-23.
‘I’ve never heard of him’: Patrick Ewing reacts to Georgetown players naming his Knicks teammates
Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks teams of the 1990’s may have been household names for NBA fans, but the younger generation may not be as familiar with them. Ewing, who is now the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team, reacted recently to a video of his players trying to name […] The post ‘I’ve never heard of him’: Patrick Ewing reacts to Georgetown players naming his Knicks teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is one of the many budding stars that people are expecting a big year from in the 2022-23 NBA season. After establishing himself as a key player for the Sixers in his second year, the expectations are mounting. Maxey is perhaps one of the most entertaining players to watch in […] The post Tyrese Maxey: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday. This update […] The post 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Nuggets won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Denver Nuggets are hoping the 2022-23 season is the campaign where everything comes together. After making a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA bubble, the Nuggets have dealt with tons of injuries and attrition that has prevented them from making a deep playoff run since then.
RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith
Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole during a recent Golden State Warriors practice was caught on camera. What the leaked video didn’t show, however, is the aftermath of the blow. If Stephen A. Smith’s revelation is true, though, the fight was worse than what many initially imagined. According to Stephen A., Green’s punch was so […] The post RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Clippers threat in wild, wild West
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic acknowledges that the Western Conference will be tougher this 2022-23 season, especially with one particular team set to be really strong: the Los Angeles Clippers. While Doncic isn’t sure if the current make-up of the West makes it the toughest it has been since he...
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on potential Mavs drop-off after losing Jalen Brunson
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows life without Jalen Brunson will be different and possibly more difficult; however, he doesn’t want to focus on that and on a guy that is no longer with the Mavs. Speaking with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic talked about the new-look Mavs and their prospects minus […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on potential Mavs drop-off after losing Jalen Brunson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
