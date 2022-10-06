Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in August legalizing betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors. Baker said that he supports it because state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details. Phoenix TV station KTVK reported Saturday that witnesses told them 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes. “The person or persons responsible for this act of premeditated, vicious animal cruelty poses a very real danger to people and animals,” Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns and equine welfare specialist for the Washington, D.C.-based Center for a Humane Economy, told KTVK. “We hope to see swift and aggressive action by federal, state, and local law enforcement.”
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
If you live in New Mexico or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that you should definitely try if you love good food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list and where you can find them.
For a good long while, it appeared that 2022 would see New Mexico breweries bring home the fewest medals since Chama River was the lone medalist in 2010. As the category numbers dwindled down, three different breweries picked up medals to bring the state’s total to four. Rowley Farmhouse...
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
Despite having no less than $2.5 billion in surplus revenue next year when the Legislature convenes, New Mexico Democrats are making noise about raising taxes on alcohol. Currently, New Mexico’s alcohol taxes are right in the middle when it comes to US states. So, why would legislators want to raise taxes? A report from New Mexico Indepth released earlier this year included all manner of harrowing statistics including those below.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
Early voting in Doña Ana County and throughout New Mexico begins Tuesday, Oct. 11. Statewide and local candidates are on the ballot, along with three state constitutional amendments, four City of Las Cruces general obligation (GO) bond questions and three City of Sunland Park GO bond questions. DATES. Tuesday,...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta to catch breathtaking views of balloons, but officials said four out of the eight sessions were canceled due to weather for this year's 50th anniversary. "I'm sorry for their experience if they're not able to...
