Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Far east El Paso residents frustrated as they await action about noise ordinance
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Some residents in one far east El Paso neighborhood are frustrated after they learned they will have to continue bearing the loud noises inside their homes coming from a nearby bar. The issue stems from the City of El Paso deciding to table the...
KFOX 14
El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
KFOX 14
Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
KFOX 14
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
KFOX 14
Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
KFOX 14
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
KFOX 14
Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
KFOX 14
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
KFOX 14
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
KFOX 14
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA denies allegations in petition for her removal; looks to recoup legal fees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales submitted a court filing Thursday that includes her response to a petition that calls for her removal. In the filing, Rosales denied the claims made by Omar Carmona who filed the petition. "Petitioner [Carmona] has wholly failed to...
KFOX 14
University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
KFOX 14
Attorney explains what is needed for a case to be considered a hate crime
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The family of Jesús Sepúlveda is demanding justice after he was shot and killed on Sept. 27 in Hudspeth county. Investigators said the suspects, Mark and Mike Sheppard, fired at him and another woman identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo while at a watering hole.
KFOX 14
El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
KFOX 14
Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
KFOX 14
Rep. Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth migrant shooting as hate crime
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) sent the Department of Justice a letter on Thursday asking the department to investigate the deadly migrant shooting in Hudspeth County as a hate crime. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the...
KFOX 14
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
Comments / 0