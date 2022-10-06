ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KFOX 14

Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso City#El Paso Water
KFOX 14

Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy