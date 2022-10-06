ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday

Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday. Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Society
Hickory, NC
Entertainment
Hickory, NC
Government
wccbcharlotte.com

Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Troy
WBTV

Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Wps#New Youth#Music Director
WCNC

SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
thecharlotteweekly.com

Bang Bang Burgers to update outdoor space at Tremont location

CHARLOTTE – Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. The outdoor space – about 40-by-15 – will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of television, owner Joe Huang said. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy