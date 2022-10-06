ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO