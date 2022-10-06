Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
focusnewspaper.com
Exodus Hosts Everything Free Community Event At Ridgeview Rec., Saturday, Oct. 8
Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Church will host a special “Everything Free” Community Outreach event on October 8, 2022. from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 1st St SW in Hickory. During the outreach...
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday
Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday. Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
Outrage follows controversial firing of special needs employee at North Carolina Wendy’s
“He is my baby brother; I got guardianship of him when my mom passed; he’s like my kid; he’s mine now,” said Turner.
RELATED PEOPLE
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
WBTV
Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Gov. Cooper looking into action on marijuana pardons in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has begun looking into action the state can take on marijuana pardons following President Joe Biden’s federal action Thursday. A response from Gov. Cooper’s office sent to Channel 9 Friday said Gov. Cooper’s office recommends decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana....
IN THIS ARTICLE
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecharlotteweekly.com
Bang Bang Burgers to update outdoor space at Tremont location
CHARLOTTE – Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. The outdoor space – about 40-by-15 – will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of television, owner Joe Huang said. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
Comments / 1