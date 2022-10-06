ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 hurt in Whittier neighborhood shooting

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAE0R_0iNvVsOk00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police said two people were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. They said it happened at 31st Avenue and Downing Street. That’s in the northwest corner of the Whittier neighborhood , near the borders of Five Points and Cole.

Police said two people were transported to a hospital “with unknown extent of injuries.”

Downing Street was closed in both directions between 30th and 31st avenues, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman killed in doorway by gunman

A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered …. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered Marcus Mason 15...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Bank barricade ends in arrest

Broomfield police responded to an alarm at a bank at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. When they got to the First Tier Bank on Destination Way, they saw a man inside the building. Police determined the man broke through the back door. At one point, he exited...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police seeking man they say stole $30K worth of items

Denver Police need help identifying a suspect who stole more than $30,000 worth of items.Police say it happened on Aug. 14 around 6 p.m. in the Northfield neighborhood.He's also accused of two other high-dollar thefts in Westminster.The man was seen leaving in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 hospitalized in shooting in north Denver

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a shooting in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street that sent two individuals to the hospital Wednesday night, the police said on Twitter, adding Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st street.
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy