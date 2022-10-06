ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Entertainment
focusnewspaper.com

Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th

Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
NEWTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains

NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Volunteers#Hct#Paramount Automotive
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy