Read full article on original website
Related
focusnewspaper.com
Exodus Hosts Everything Free Community Event At Ridgeview Rec., Saturday, Oct. 8
Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Church will host a special “Everything Free” Community Outreach event on October 8, 2022. from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 1st St SW in Hickory. During the outreach...
WBTV
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
wccbcharlotte.com
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Host Habitat for Humanity Build in North Carolina
Recently, it was announced that country music icons Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to help build affordable homes. The power couple are once again lending their time to work alongside Habitat for Humanity to help those in need. On Monday, Habitat for Humanity announced...
focusnewspaper.com
Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th
Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
'It was difficult, especially being the age that I am' | Clemmons mom leans on faith as she battles ovarian cancer
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Nearly 100,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancer each year, with annual 30,000 deaths. 36-year-old Katie Warren of Clemmons is living out one of her lifelong dreams—to me a mother. “I've been married now 11 years to my husband Will and we have adopted two...
wccbcharlotte.com
First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains
NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
RELATED PEOPLE
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
WCNC
Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
wataugaonline.com
Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
WCNC
Gibson Mill Market is now open for business in Concord
Vendors at the Gibson Mill Market served customers for the first time Wednesday. The building was once a manufacturing mill.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot October 6th
The Gaston County mugshots for Wednesday, October 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Comments / 0