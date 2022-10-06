ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

travelawaits.com

5 Of The Most Haunted Hotels In The South

Ranging from Florida to Texas, each of these cities has a long and interesting history. They have unique blends of cultures that make them more accepting of the unknown. It’s not surprising their hotels have spirits that want to remain there. All the hotels below are members of the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
wtoc.com

Taking a trip to Poppell Farms

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. And a great place to take the family is Poppell Farms in Wayne County. There’s hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. We decided to take the trip and check it out for ourselves.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
ATLANTA, GA
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Julia moving toward Central America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia is moving toward Central America, and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend. At 5 p.m., maximum sustained winds for Julia were at 40 mph. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Albany Herald

Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
GEORGIA STATE
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
First Coast News

Wesley Wells Farm ready for fall family fun

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wesley Wells Farm has been around for decades but more recently became open to the public. “We were just going to do a few rows of pumpkins to see if they grew in Florida and someone [Wesley] wanted to plant acres of them so we had to figure out a way to sell," Amanda Wells said. "We opened up fall of 2020 and we let people come out and pick pumpkins and we also have our family garden out there and they picked that too.”
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Woody’s Bar-B-Q seeks ‘Total Pigs’ for rib-eating contest

Having opened its doors to barbecue fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Set for 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach, the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern barbecue chain’s rib-eating contest, which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program

St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

