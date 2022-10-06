Read full article on original website
5 Of The Most Haunted Hotels In The South
Ranging from Florida to Texas, each of these cities has a long and interesting history. They have unique blends of cultures that make them more accepting of the unknown. It’s not surprising their hotels have spirits that want to remain there. All the hotels below are members of the...
St. Augustine welcomes guests back following Hurricane Ian
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Time and again, St. Augustine and all of Florida’s Historic Coast demonstrates that it is a resilient and hardy community. Hurricane Ian has moved on and things have returned to normal here. From Ponte Vedra Beach south to Marineland, and from St. Augustine Beach...
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Ian put floodproofing efforts to the test in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian put some floodproofing techniques to the test in St. Augustine. Since hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, the city has implemented ways to keep rising water at bay. Some of them worked during Ian, and some of them did not. First...
Taking a trip to Poppell Farms
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. And a great place to take the family is Poppell Farms in Wayne County. There’s hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. We decided to take the trip and check it out for ourselves.
WXIA 11 Alive
Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update
ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
‘We love this community’: Neighbors in Davis Shores, city leaders meet to talk storm recovery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors in Davis Shores met with city leaders Thursday afternoon to navigate the next steps in the rebuilding process – and to get their questions answered. Flooding was a reality for many neighbors who saw extensive damage from last week’s storm. Action News...
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
Tropical Storm Julia moving toward Central America
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia is moving toward Central America, and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend. At 5 p.m., maximum sustained winds for Julia were at 40 mph. Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease...
Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
Extensive hurricane debris cleanup underway in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Friday and into the weekend, many people in St. Augustine will be cleaning up from the damage Hurricane Ian caused. The clean-up began in the Davis Shores neighborhood. “Historically, we know it is hard hit so we’re going to start in those hard-hit areas,”...
99-Year-Old captain flies from Chicago to Georgia to visit museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Decorated veteran, Captain Richard “Dick” Nelms was a special visitor Thursday at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. Captain Nelms flew 35 missions over Germany and Nazi Occupied Europe between May 13, 1944, and Sept. 8, 1944, at just the age of 21. “I was 21. It made […]
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
Wesley Wells Farm ready for fall family fun
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wesley Wells Farm has been around for decades but more recently became open to the public. “We were just going to do a few rows of pumpkins to see if they grew in Florida and someone [Wesley] wanted to plant acres of them so we had to figure out a way to sell," Amanda Wells said. "We opened up fall of 2020 and we let people come out and pick pumpkins and we also have our family garden out there and they picked that too.”
Woody’s Bar-B-Q seeks ‘Total Pigs’ for rib-eating contest
Having opened its doors to barbecue fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Set for 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach, the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern barbecue chain’s rib-eating contest, which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID.
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program
St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
