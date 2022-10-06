Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
focusnewspaper.com
Exodus Hosts Everything Free Community Event At Ridgeview Rec., Saturday, Oct. 8
Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Church will host a special “Everything Free” Community Outreach event on October 8, 2022. from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 1st St SW in Hickory. During the outreach...
WBTV
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
focusnewspaper.com
Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th
Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Unlikely’ odyssey leads pastor to new beginning at historic church
HUNTERSVILLE – When the new pastor of Hopewell Presbyterian Church steps to the pulpit in mid-October, it will be the culmination of a journey of more than 8,000 miles that took more than a year to complete. Pastor Alistair Anquetil and his family arrived in Huntersville from Johannesburg, South...
Niner Times
Opinion: Anti-homeless architecture is detrimental to our community
Walking around a city, you may notice spikes on city windowsills or small, evenly spaced metal bolts on ledges. You might also find caged air grates and benches with dividers in the middle. The common story is that these seemingly odd architectural features are to deter skateboarders or loitering. However, there is a deeper, more sinister motive underneath. These choices deliberately displace the homeless by limiting their resting areas, which is cruel and unfair.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,975,000
Gorgeous Award Winning "Best of The Lake" built by Titan Custom Builders waterfront home is a perfect blend of modern meets farmhouse with white brick, Hardi lap siding, board & batten and metal roof. Lineal iron & glass stair railing, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral gray paint and contrasting black windows with amazing views to the rear deck and lake. Soaring ceilings & an open kitchen with blue/gray custom cabinets, white marble countertops & subway tile. This super functional plan features a main level primary retreat to die for with coffered ceilings & beautiful views of Lake Norman. The Primary bath is an oasis with freestanding tub, gorgeous gray tile & glass enclosed shower. The basement stained concrete floors, gray cabinets & granite countertops that really is perfect for entertaining. Media Room, Office and Man Cave/Workshop that is finished/heated and could be converted to additional living space. Peaceful private cove with covered dock and deep water.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $565,000
Sparkling pool and a level, fenced backyard sets this one apart! Take in spring thru fall poolside on travertine patio with pergola. Easement beyond fence line adds feel of a larger lot/more space between homes. Neutral rooms & moldings accent the 1st floor. Hard to find oversized guest BRs ~ 2 with walk-ins! Stay connected from the kitchen with GR activities in home's open floorplan, with large eat-in bar for gatherings when when entertaining & cozy fireplace as temps get cooler. White cabinetry & tile backsplash accent kitchen, w/gas cooktop & wall oven/microwave. Office down has privacy doors. WI pantry & deep under-stairs closet add more storage, with ample room for a Drop Zone by entry in from the tandem garage (with room for 3 cars). Huge Primary BR up w/lg walk-in overlooks pool/yard. Dual sinks are set into granite vanities in both the Primary & Guest bath. Oversized upper Loft adds Rec/Playroom/Media space by 3 guest BRs. Come see this perfect location on quiet street!
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
wataugaonline.com
Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
lakenormanpublications.com
House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning
MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
Outrage follows controversial firing of special needs employee at North Carolina Wendy’s
“He is my baby brother; I got guardianship of him when my mom passed; he’s like my kid; he’s mine now,” said Turner.
WBTV
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A widely shared social media post claiming that a shopping cart found zip-tied to a car in a grocery store parking lot in China Grove was related to human trafficking or kidnapping is now being debunked by police. According to a press release from China...
wccbcharlotte.com
First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains
NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
Iredell County deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius road to close for crosswalk installation
CORNELIUS – Part of Westmoreland Road will be closed next week due to the installation of a new crosswalk and signal lights to aid in pedestrian safety. The J.D. Goodrum construction company is installing a mid-block crosswalk with HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK) signal lights that will serve as a connection between Phase I and Phase II of McDowell Creek Greenway. Westmoreland will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. between U.S. 21 and West Catawba Avenue.
Mocksville under a boil water advisory due to water main break
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Update: The water main break has since been repaired, but the boil advisory is still in effect. Crews in Mocksville are working to repair a water main break. The town of Mocksville is now under a boil water advisory. So, water pressure levels are low while...
