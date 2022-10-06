ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry

DUBAI – Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of...
