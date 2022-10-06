ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford visits Tattnall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles traveled to Jack Baynes Field to take on the Tattnall Trojans Friday. The Eagles (5-1) had won two in a row and were scoring 35 points per game. The Trojans beat Frederica 42-18 last week and were scoring 48 points per game.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central travels to ACE

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers went on the road to take on the ACE Gryphons on Friday night. The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1 in 2-AA) shut out Kendrick 42-0 last week and were scoring 47 points per game. The Chargers lost 47-0 to Northeast last week. They were allowing 35 points per game.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens visits Westside

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles Friday. The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
KATHLEEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Dublin, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Cochran, GA
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
LOUISVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Dublin Fighting Irish#Royals
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
41nbc.com

Bibb County School District increases graduation rate to all-time high of 80.98%

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District’s high school graduation rate increased to 80.98% in 2022, up from 76.1% in 2020 and from 52.3% in 2012. It’s an all-time high for the District since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation required by federal law with the Class of 2012, according to a Bibb County School District news release.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

City of Perry a part of countywide security camera program

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry is working with some other agencies to install street security cameras around town. Perry's city manager Lee Gilmour says talks of security cameras started as a countywide proposal. "A proposal about the cities and the county and the district attorney getting together...
PERRY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy