BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO