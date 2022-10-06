Read full article on original website
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford visits Tattnall
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles traveled to Jack Baynes Field to take on the Tattnall Trojans Friday. The Eagles (5-1) had won two in a row and were scoring 35 points per game. The Trojans beat Frederica 42-18 last week and were scoring 48 points per game.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central travels to ACE
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers went on the road to take on the ACE Gryphons on Friday night. The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1 in 2-AA) shut out Kendrick 42-0 last week and were scoring 47 points per game. The Chargers lost 47-0 to Northeast last week. They were allowing 35 points per game.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens visits Westside
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles Friday. The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
14-point comeback propels Houston County over Northside in Thursday night football action
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 5-1 Houston County Bears hosted the 4-2 Northside Eagles in a region-rivalry battle on Thursday night. The Eagles jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Houston County scored one touchdown in the first half as Northside held a 17-7 lead at halftime.
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
It’s Opening Day at the Georgia National Fair, find out what is going on this year.
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Fair is back with 13 new rides, an amazing concert lineup, armband days, and more. Watch to see what is going on this year. You can buy advance tickets, see the event schedule, download the app and more here: https://bit.ly/3CfL9cN.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night at 9 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Bibb County School District increases graduation rate to all-time high of 80.98%
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District’s high school graduation rate increased to 80.98% in 2022, up from 76.1% in 2020 and from 52.3% in 2012. It’s an all-time high for the District since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation required by federal law with the Class of 2012, according to a Bibb County School District news release.
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
City of Perry a part of countywide security camera program
PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry is working with some other agencies to install street security cameras around town. Perry's city manager Lee Gilmour says talks of security cameras started as a countywide proposal. "A proposal about the cities and the county and the district attorney getting together...
