Gorgeous Award Winning "Best of The Lake" built by Titan Custom Builders waterfront home is a perfect blend of modern meets farmhouse with white brick, Hardi lap siding, board & batten and metal roof. Lineal iron & glass stair railing, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral gray paint and contrasting black windows with amazing views to the rear deck and lake. Soaring ceilings & an open kitchen with blue/gray custom cabinets, white marble countertops & subway tile. This super functional plan features a main level primary retreat to die for with coffered ceilings & beautiful views of Lake Norman. The Primary bath is an oasis with freestanding tub, gorgeous gray tile & glass enclosed shower. The basement stained concrete floors, gray cabinets & granite countertops that really is perfect for entertaining. Media Room, Office and Man Cave/Workshop that is finished/heated and could be converted to additional living space. Peaceful private cove with covered dock and deep water.

CATAWBA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO