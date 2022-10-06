Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday
Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday. Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
charlottemagazine.com
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area
Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
WBTV
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
focusnewspaper.com
Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th
Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina
An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in North Carolina after escaping a stockyard Wednesday.
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
focusnewspaper.com
Exodus Hosts Everything Free Community Event At Ridgeview Rec., Saturday, Oct. 8
Hickory – United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ Church will host a special “Everything Free” Community Outreach event on October 8, 2022. from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 700 1st St SW in Hickory. During the outreach...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,975,000
Gorgeous Award Winning "Best of The Lake" built by Titan Custom Builders waterfront home is a perfect blend of modern meets farmhouse with white brick, Hardi lap siding, board & batten and metal roof. Lineal iron & glass stair railing, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral gray paint and contrasting black windows with amazing views to the rear deck and lake. Soaring ceilings & an open kitchen with blue/gray custom cabinets, white marble countertops & subway tile. This super functional plan features a main level primary retreat to die for with coffered ceilings & beautiful views of Lake Norman. The Primary bath is an oasis with freestanding tub, gorgeous gray tile & glass enclosed shower. The basement stained concrete floors, gray cabinets & granite countertops that really is perfect for entertaining. Media Room, Office and Man Cave/Workshop that is finished/heated and could be converted to additional living space. Peaceful private cove with covered dock and deep water.
Outrage follows controversial firing of special needs employee at North Carolina Wendy’s
“He is my baby brother; I got guardianship of him when my mom passed; he’s like my kid; he’s mine now,” said Turner.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform at Alexander County Courthouse Park
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring “Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac” on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. The concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 10 but was postponed due to rain.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
wccbcharlotte.com
Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
