Newton, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday

Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday. Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.
STATESVILLE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area

Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th

Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
NEWTON, NC
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,975,000

Gorgeous Award Winning "Best of The Lake" built by Titan Custom Builders waterfront home is a perfect blend of modern meets farmhouse with white brick, Hardi lap siding, board & batten and metal roof. Lineal iron & glass stair railing, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral gray paint and contrasting black windows with amazing views to the rear deck and lake. Soaring ceilings & an open kitchen with blue/gray custom cabinets, white marble countertops & subway tile. This super functional plan features a main level primary retreat to die for with coffered ceilings & beautiful views of Lake Norman. The Primary bath is an oasis with freestanding tub, gorgeous gray tile & glass enclosed shower. The basement stained concrete floors, gray cabinets & granite countertops that really is perfect for entertaining. Media Room, Office and Man Cave/Workshop that is finished/heated and could be converted to additional living space. Peaceful private cove with covered dock and deep water.
CATAWBA, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Operation Christmas Child Looking for Volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Boone-based international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The project sends millions of shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC

