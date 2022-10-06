Read full article on original website
PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee
SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
Hempfield Area sets public hearing on possible middle school closure
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
Body of missing woman found in North Union Township
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms
Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz
A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Police investigate false school shooting threat at Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Police in North Strabane Township investigated rumors of a threatened school shooting at Canon-McMillan High School. A statement began spreading on social media, saying an alleged note threatening a school shooting was found at the high school. After being alerted of the activity on social media,...
Cold case: State police offering $5K reward for info on woman who went missing 33 years ago
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case involving a woman who went missing over 30 years ago in Westmoreland County. Ada Jane Groomes was last seen on Oct. 7, 1988 at Groomes Transit Company in East Huntingdon Township. She...
Westmoreland Land Trust invites public to explore site of proposed nature and art park
The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
What is Pennsylvania's most popular Halloween candy?
Candystore.com is out with its annual map of all 50 states' favorite Halloween candies. In Pennsylvania, the most popular candy is Hershey's mini bars, followed by M&Ms and Skittles. Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese's Cups then Skittles, M&M’s, Starbursts, and Hot Tamales. Candystore.com said it used...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
After being hit by a pickup, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries
Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
