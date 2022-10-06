ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

wtae.com

PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee

SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body of missing woman found in North Union Township

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
UNIONTOWN, PA
City
Rostraver Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WKBN

Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hhsbanner.com

The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms

Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Land Trust invites public to explore site of proposed nature and art park

The Westmoreland Land Trust will hold visitor days Saturday and Sunday, when it will invite the public to explore one of its newest properties, the Schwarz Farm in Hempfield. Those attending between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day will have the opportunity to take an SUV tour of the 96-acre site while also viewing its barn and farmhouse. The farm is located at 504 Beech Hills Road, about 3 miles north of Greensburg.
GREENSBURG, PA
rmusentrymedia.com

BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
MOON, PA
wtae.com

What is Pennsylvania's most popular Halloween candy?

Candystore.com is out with its annual map of all 50 states' favorite Halloween candies. In Pennsylvania, the most popular candy is Hershey's mini bars, followed by M&Ms and Skittles. Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese's Cups then Skittles, M&M’s, Starbursts, and Hot Tamales. Candystore.com said it used...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

After being hit by a pickup, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries

Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA

