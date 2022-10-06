Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral
ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
PETER CRANIS: August Brevard County Tourist Development Tax Comes in at Record-Setting $1.823 Million
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – August Tourist Development Tax (TDT) has come in at $1.823 million – a record for the month of August, making it the 17th consecutive month of “best month for that given month” results. This is 31% ahead of the previous high in...
NASA: Inspections Underway for Space Launch System Rocket, Orion Spacecraft – Next Launch Date TBD
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Engineers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are in the process of preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the next launch attempt in November for the Artemis I mission. Check-outs conducted this week...
Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, Died Sept. 28 at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge, Florida. She was born on April 2, 1945, in Syracuse, NY, to Mary and Martin Bell. She married Roger LaMorie on September 12, 1964, and together they had two daughters.
Brevard Zoo Invites Everyone to Name New Osceola Turkey Chicks Leading Up to Potluck on Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We know it’s only October, but we’re gearing up for Thanksgiving with a special naming opportunity. From now until October 14, we’re inviting you to join us for a “potluck” and bring your best casserole-inspired names for our three Osceola turkey chicks.
WATCH LIVE: Citizens Political Forum for Cocoa Beach City Commission to be Held Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – A Citizens Political Forum will be held at the Cocoa Beach Library on Saturday, October 8 for Cocoa Beach City Commission candidates in the upcoming November 8 election. The event will be open to the public, this event has traditionally been...
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to Launch Intelsat G-33/G-34 Mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:07 p.m.
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION – SpaceX is targeting today, Thursday, October 6 for launch of the Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 67-minute launch window opens at...
Kathleen Marie Diehl of Melbourne Passed Away Peacefully at Holmes Regional Medical Center on Oct. 4
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kathleen Marie Diehl of Melbourne, Florida, passed away peacefully at Holmes Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on December 8, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Robert C. McEvoy Sr. and Gertrude (Mattern) McEvoy. Kathleen...
Rotary Club of Cocoa to Host Casino Night Saturday Night at Space Coast Health Foundation Center for Collaboration
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The Rotary Club of Cocoa will be hosting Casino Night this Saturday at Space Coast Health Foundation Center for Collaboration in Rockledge, off US-1. The event runs from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission includes casino chips to play at 15 gaming tables, Heavy...
NOW UNDERWAY! Be the First to See the New 2023 Spyder RT Limited at Route 1 Motorsports Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Don’t miss your chance today to see the 2023 CAN-AM lineup of Rykers and Spyders at Route 1 Motorsports, located at 1300 Highway 1 in Malabar. Fall is here, so that means it’s time to hit the road. Route 1 Motorsports will welcome BRP for a limited event today when you can see the all-new 2023 Spyder RT Limited, as well as other new models.
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
WATCH: Indian River City United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch Celebration Now Underway, Will Run Through Halloween
WATCH LIVE: Pumpkins Galore at the Annual PUMPKIN PATCH Celebration! AN ALL-NEW INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE Indian River City United Methodist Church, Titusville, Florida. The perfect place for family pictures, fun shots, and precious memories! For the first time, a real 8-foot Pumpkin Carriage, with a real live Pumpkin Princess and her Court, awaits your family! The kids will love pictures with the Pumpkin Princess (Saturdays and Sundays). Water Wheel on Pumpkin Patch Creek, on the porch of the Old Timer’s Shack, 100-year-old Hay Wagon – Loads of fun for little ones of all ages: Hayrides, Hay Maze, Playground/Obstacles. And even more on Saturday and Sunday when we have Story Tellers and Live Musicians, along with Free Face Painting and Animal Balloons for the Kids! an entrance fee of $5 per adult. Children 3 years old and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
THINGS TO DO: Squid Lips Overwater Grill Features Spectacular View, Live Music, Happy Hour Specials and More!
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH – There’s always something to do at SquidLips Overwater Bar & Grill, from Cocoa Beach and Melbourne to Sebastian. With numerous lunch and dinner specials, Squid Lips’ menu has something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for seafood or one of their infamous burgers.
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of October, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of October after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
Bayside Bears Host Viera Hawks in Prep Football Action Friday Night on Space Coast Daily TV
BREVARD COUNTY • BAYSIDE, FLORIDA – The Bayside Bears are set to host the Viera Hawks in prep football action Friday night on Space Coast Daily TV. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and Space Coast Daily’s Juan Rodriguez and JC Meyerholz will be on the call.
Brevard County Mother Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up University Park Elementary School
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (FOX 35) – A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up an elementary school in Melbourne because she says they weren’t going to allow her to pick up her child. Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is facing a charge of falsely reporting a bomb.
OBITUARY: Warren ‘Bud’ Miles, 70, Passed Away Oct. 3, Moved to Melbourne in 1964
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Warren “Bud” Miles, 70, was born August 28, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away October 3, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. Bud moved to Melbourne in 1964 from Cincinnati and was co-owner of Warren and Sons Plumbing in Melbourne. He...
Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Volleyball Player Kayla Mastin
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel both in the classroom and on the field. In this Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, we are featuring Panther volleyball player Kayla Mastin, a senior who is majoring...
