Brevard County, FL

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral

ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Brevard County, FL
Florida State
Merritt Island, FL
NOW UNDERWAY! Be the First to See the New 2023 Spyder RT Limited at Route 1 Motorsports Today

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Don’t miss your chance today to see the 2023 CAN-AM lineup of Rykers and Spyders at Route 1 Motorsports, located at 1300 Highway 1 in Malabar. Fall is here, so that means it’s time to hit the road. Route 1 Motorsports will welcome BRP for a limited event today when you can see the all-new 2023 Spyder RT Limited, as well as other new models.
MALABAR, FL
WATCH: Indian River City United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch Celebration Now Underway, Will Run Through Halloween

WATCH LIVE: Pumpkins Galore at the Annual PUMPKIN PATCH Celebration! AN ALL-NEW INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE Indian River City United Methodist Church, Titusville, Florida. The perfect place for family pictures, fun shots, and precious memories! For the first time, a real 8-foot Pumpkin Carriage, with a real live Pumpkin Princess and her Court, awaits your family! The kids will love pictures with the Pumpkin Princess (Saturdays and Sundays). Water Wheel on Pumpkin Patch Creek, on the porch of the Old Timer’s Shack, 100-year-old Hay Wagon – Loads of fun for little ones of all ages: Hayrides, Hay Maze, Playground/Obstacles. And even more on Saturday and Sunday when we have Story Tellers and Live Musicians, along with Free Face Painting and Animal Balloons for the Kids! an entrance fee of $5 per adult. Children 3 years old and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
TITUSVILLE, FL

