Santa Fe Catholic Lausell wins The Ledger's Tremendous 10 poll
Santa Fe Catholic girls basketball player Maren Lausell won the most recent Tremendous 10 poll that ended last week. Lausell finished with 33.4 percent of the vote to beat out Mulberry football player Lloyd Knight (27 percent) and Lake Gibson volleyball player Ava Wilke (16.5 percent). Rounding out the poll are Lake Wales...
WVNews
Rourke, Bangura help lead Ohio to 55-34 win over Akron
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Sieh Bangura ran for three and added another receiving and Ohio beat Akron 55-34 on Saturday. Rourke was an efficient 24-of-27 passing for 427 yards with Sam Wiglusz grabbing two TDs with a career-high 144 yards on seven catches including a 75-yarder for the game's first points and a lead the Bobcats (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) would keep. Jacoby Jones added a personal-best 121 yards receiving, also on seven receptions. Bangura had 90 yards on 16 carries.
