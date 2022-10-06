Read full article on original website
Related
Spurs Preseason Profile: Trade Rumors & All, Josh Richardson Remains Key for San Antonio
Josh Richardson unexpectedly found himself with San Antonio Spurs last season after the team acquired him from the Boston Celtics last season. But now as he enters his first full season with the Spurs, his value can't be overlooked.
Raleigh News & Observer
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Back to Familiar Form
There were concerns for Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson going into the season. Robinson took a step back in production last season, leaving many questioning the massive contract the Heat granted him in 2021. Robinson put critics back on notice with a solid performance on Friday night against the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Domestic violence hearing for Hornets free agent Miles Bridges delayed for fifth time
The domestic violence case for Charlotte Hornets free agent Miles Bridges continued its crawl through the California courts on Friday, with a required procedural hearing delayed for the fifth time. The hearing — designed for the judge and lawyers to schedule Bridges’ preliminary hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court...
Raleigh News & Observer
One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level
Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Odds Lions Beat Patriots
The Detroit Lions failed to produce a solid stop all game long a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks went on to score 48 points in their win over the Lions, and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Aaron Glenn's defense failed to record a single...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fixing the Panthers offense: OC Ben McAdoo says ‘I was brought here to make an impact’
The Carolina Panthers offense has a CVS-receipt length of problems. Its quarterback ranks near the bottom of almost every passing metric. Its receivers are not getting the ball enough. Its tight ends are missing blocks and dropping passes. Detailing each of those issues and the consequences they produce results in...
Comments / 0