Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Back to Familiar Form

There were concerns for Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson going into the season. Robinson took a step back in production last season, leaving many questioning the massive contract the Heat granted him in 2021. Robinson put critics back on notice with a solid performance on Friday night against the...
One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level

Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
Odds Lions Beat Patriots

The Detroit Lions failed to produce a solid stop all game long a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks went on to score 48 points in their win over the Lions, and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Aaron Glenn's defense failed to record a single...
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
