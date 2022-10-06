Read full article on original website
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Can Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams?
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona
The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games
After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
Look: Chad Johnson Wears Joe Burrow Jersey to LSU’s SEC Showdown With Tennessee
Bengals legend Chad Johnson is wearing a Joe Burrow LSU jersey today at Tigers Stadium. They're hosting the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown. Johnson also wore a Burrow jersey for Cincinnati's win over Miami in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday Night’s Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad for Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens. The 24-year-old will help fill the void in the defensive line room with DJ Reader on injured reserve with a knee injury. Cincinnati also activated cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt...
Giants Sign Tony Jefferson to Roster, Elevate Two Ahead of Week 5 Game vs. Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants filled their remaining opening on the 53-man roster by signing defensive back Tony Jefferson from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers n London. Jefferson, a nine-year veteran, was elevated from the practice...
Key Players to Watch in Saints-Seahawks Week 5 Clash
The New Orleans Saints host the Seattle Seahawks in the 18th meeting between these teams in their respective franchise histories. New Orleans leads the all-time series 9-8, which includes a 4-2 record at home. The Saints have won the last three regular season games between these teams and have taken...
WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams
The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 6 kickoff with the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers announced they have signed outside linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster. Anderson was signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad in Week 2 following T.J. Watt's placement on Injured Reserve. He was elevated last week for the game, playing five defensive snaps.
49ers vs. Panthers Preview/Prediction: Which Defense Will Prevail?
Back in the winners circle for the 49ers after tossing the Rams around on Monday Night Football. Now they have to refocus and set their sights on a short week against a lesser opponent across the country in the Carolina Panthers. Games like these, especially after a highly motivated matchup, tend to be a struggle for good teams.
Fixing the Panthers offense: OC Ben McAdoo says ‘I was brought here to make an impact’
The Carolina Panthers offense has a CVS-receipt length of problems. Its quarterback ranks near the bottom of almost every passing metric. Its receivers are not getting the ball enough. Its tight ends are missing blocks and dropping passes. Detailing each of those issues and the consequences they produce results in...
Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 6
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The college football season has been amazing so far. We have seen Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State continue their domination whileLast week was undoubtedly the best college football slate of the season so far. This weekend looks to match the excitement with top-25 matchups between TCU and Kansas, LSU and Tennessee, Utah and UCLA plus much more. You can bet on all of these games and more by utilizing the best sportsbook promo codes for College Football Week 6.
Panthers elevate wide receiver, safety from practice squad for matchup vs. 49ers
The Carolina Panthers made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Derek Wright received standard elevations to the game-day roster on Saturday, the team announced. With wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out and safety Xaiver Woods (hamstring) listed as questionable for the matchup against the 49ers, Wright and Blair will fill out the depth chart as insurance.
