ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona

The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games

After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Michigan State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
Raleigh News & Observer

Key Players to Watch in Saints-Seahawks Week 5 Clash

The New Orleans Saints host the Seattle Seahawks in the 18th meeting between these teams in their respective franchise histories. New Orleans leads the all-time series 9-8, which includes a 4-2 record at home. The Saints have won the last three regular season games between these teams and have taken...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams

The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 6 kickoff with the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers announced they have signed outside linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster. Anderson was signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad in Week 2 following T.J. Watt's placement on Injured Reserve. He was elevated last week for the game, playing five defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

49ers vs. Panthers Preview/Prediction: Which Defense Will Prevail?

Back in the winners circle for the 49ers after tossing the Rams around on Monday Night Football. Now they have to refocus and set their sights on a short week against a lesser opponent across the country in the Carolina Panthers. Games like these, especially after a highly motivated matchup, tend to be a struggle for good teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#College Football#Pro Football Focus#Purdue
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 6

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The college football season has been amazing so far. We have seen Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State continue their domination whileLast week was undoubtedly the best college football slate of the season so far. This weekend looks to match the excitement with top-25 matchups between TCU and Kansas, LSU and Tennessee, Utah and UCLA plus much more. You can bet on all of these games and more by utilizing the best sportsbook promo codes for College Football Week 6.
FOOTBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers elevate wide receiver, safety from practice squad for matchup vs. 49ers

The Carolina Panthers made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Derek Wright received standard elevations to the game-day roster on Saturday, the team announced. With wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out and safety Xaiver Woods (hamstring) listed as questionable for the matchup against the 49ers, Wright and Blair will fill out the depth chart as insurance.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy