Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to snap four-game losing streak at home versus Wisconsin

When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO