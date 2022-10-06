Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to snap four-game losing streak at home versus Wisconsin

Read full article on original website
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
Graham Mertz is dominating the Northwestern defense in his his first game since Paul Chryst got fired. The Wisconsin QB’s play made quite the buzz on social media. Mertz had 200+ yards passing before halftime against the Wildcats in Evanston. Mertz threw 3 touchdown passes in the first half. Skyler Bell caught the first one, while Chimere Dike scored on the other two.
The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
Jim Leonhard's parents, Don and Debbie, share their thoughts on their son becoming the Badgers interim football coach. They share their thoughts from Leonhard's childhood bedroom at their house in Tony. Locations. No one in Tony, Wisconsin, will be surprised to see Jim Leonhard succeed as UW’s football coach. They’ve...
Jim Leonhard has a big task ahead of him to lead the Wisconsin Badgers as the interim head coach for the rest of 2022. Leonhard opened up about the battle for Wisconsin moving forward in a video released by the team on Twitter:. “We believe in you guys to get...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Week 8 of Friday Football Blitz, the Darlington Red Birds took on the Belleville Wildcats. The Red Birds were victorious in the end, winning 34-24. Last week’s Game of the Week was Columbus facing off against Lodi.
Nearing the end of Northwestern’s first quarter against Penn State, junior linebacker Bryce Gallagher watched quarterback Sean Clifford’s pass spiral. As the ball moved downward, it seemed to be on a perfect path toward Gallagher. So he dove for it, intercepting the ball as he hit the ground. It was a joyful moment in a tense, rainy game, and his teammates surrounded him, jumping up and down.
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
Junior epee Julia Yoon discovered fencing as a teenager by attending classes at her local recreation center in New Jersey. She soon clicked with the sport and began spending weeknights training at her fencing club and weekends at tournaments. The sport became an integral part of Yoon’s life, so it felt natural to pursue it in college.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
Tyson Foods joins several other big companies leaving Chicago. What's going on?
McDonald's said it's staying in Chicago, but other companies that are leaving the city have been less forthcoming about their reasons.
Decked out in rain ponchos and rainbow gear, a crowd of onlookers cheered as members of Evanston Pride snipped a glittery ribbon Thursday night, marking the official adoption of the city’s first Pride Park. Evanston Pride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the city’s LGBTQIA+ community, recently adopted St....
A Chicago hunter legally took the first deer within city limits since the Civil War. Officials say that’s good news for the city’s problematic deer population. On Oct. 2, Jose Guzman climbed into his treestand in southeast Chicago’s William Powers State Recreation Area. Soon, he loosed a bolt that put him in the record books.
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
