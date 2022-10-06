ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
LOTTERY
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
DES PLAINES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Winners
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
992M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy