Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $322 million with a cash option of $170.8 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $380 million with a...
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
A Virginia man thought he won $600 on a scratch-off. When he went to cash it in officials told him it was actually $1 million.
Jose Flores Velasquez purchased the scratch ticket during a grocery store run after worker, per VA lottery officials.
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
AOL Corp
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
I won $100,000 twice playing the lottery – see why changing my strategy scored a second win
A LUCKY woman has won a $100,000 lottery not just once but twice - and her spontaneous strategy change may have helped her get the second top prize. Iowa Lottery recently announced that Mary Starks won after purchasing a ticket at a local convenience store. Mary won $100,000 in a...
Inflation Relief Checks: Are Payments Coming to Your State?
Inflation is still high, and consumer prices continue to steadily increase. Fortunately, some individual states are providing relief in the form of inflation relief checks. Learn: Why Does the Fed...
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
