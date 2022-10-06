ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NBC News

In four key midterms races, Democrats stick to abortion while Republicans focus on inflation

With just 32 days to go to the midterm election, Republican candidates are honing in on the economy and immigration on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates are pivoting to abortion access and threats to democracy. Vaughn Hillyard reports from Arizona, Antonia Hylton reports from North Carolina, Natasha Korecki reports from Wisconsin and Ali Raffa reports from Georgia.Oct. 7, 2022.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last...
NBC News

Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy

On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
CBS News

Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in 2nd District, dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate running against Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, has died, her family confirms. Overby's son told WCCO she died of heart complications on Wednesday. Overby's campaign website touts her core tenets as opposition...
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
