Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes duel over crime and abortion in Wisconsin Senate debate
Rising crime and access to abortion emerged as two major flashpoints Friday in the first Wisconsin Senate debate between Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The showdown in Milwaukee — the first of two televised debates — came just a month before the Nov. 8...
11 Republicans who bucked Trump on impeachment are retiring or lost primary bids
With Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse's retirement, 11 of the 17 Republicans who voted to impeach or convict former President Donald Trump in 2021 have now opted not to seek re-election or have lost their primary races this year. Sasse announced Thursday he is stepping down to lead the University...
In four key midterms races, Democrats stick to abortion while Republicans focus on inflation
With just 32 days to go to the midterm election, Republican candidates are honing in on the economy and immigration on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates are pivoting to abortion access and threats to democracy. Vaughn Hillyard reports from Arizona, Antonia Hylton reports from North Carolina, Natasha Korecki reports from Wisconsin and Ali Raffa reports from Georgia.Oct. 7, 2022.
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last...
Trump’s Arizona slate risks turning off independent-minded voters in key Senate and governor’s races
Phoenix, Arizona CNN — Megan Lindsay, a 48-year-old teacher, had a recurring thought as she surveyed the Donald Trump-backed candidates in Arizona’s Senate and governor’s races: she is a voter who no longer feels at home in either party. It was a common refrain in interviews with...
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Georgia prosecutor seeks testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in election probe
The Georgia prosecutor leading a criminal investigation into possible election interference by then-President Donald Trump and his allies wants to hear from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser. In court filings Friday, Fulton County district Attorney Fani Willis said Gingrich and Flynn both...
Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy
On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman. Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.
Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in 2nd District, dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate running against Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, has died, her family confirms. Overby's son told WCCO she died of heart complications on Wednesday. Overby's campaign website touts her core tenets as opposition...
Texas and Arizona top list of competitive gubernatorial races seeing an influx of new spending
The post Labor-Day period always serves as the unofficial marker of a campaign season’s home stretch. With more and more voters starting to pay attention as the summer comes to an end, keeping track of spending trends helps to show how the political power players are prioritizing the large battleground map.
Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention. The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws. They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation. "It has...
Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida
Hurricane Ian’s wrath had barely subsided in Florida when advertisements for day laborers started popping up on phones across New York through online platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. The Spanish-language messages appeared to target recently arrived immigrants and asylum seekers who were desperate for work and had nowhere else...
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
Arizona appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban
PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a trial court’s decision that allowed immediate enforcement of a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions. The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court steps...
Many Michigan Republicans Don't Seem Very Into Their Nominee For Governor
Tudor Dixon, the party’s nominee for governor, had the smallest contingent of visible allies, judging by the campaign apparel that people wore to the Michigan rally.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Disabled Florida veteran struggled to get essential medicine for days after Hurricane Ian
Roy Key was in too much pain to come to the phone on Wednesday. A week earlier, Hurricane Ian had torn through Fort Myers, Florida, where he lives, leaving homes flooded, knocking out power and sewage, and disrupting water lines. Key, an 87-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, takes morphine to...
Fort Hood to be renamed for Richard Cavazos, a four-star Hispanic general
U.S. Army base Fort Hood, named for a Confederate major general who led troops into battle against the United States during the Civil War, will be renamed for a Latino postwar four-star Army general. The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, who is noted for his leadership during the...
