Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in August legalizing betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors. Baker said that he supports it because state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.

