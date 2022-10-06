ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

10-15-24-25-32-49

(ten, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $17,750,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Boykin, defense help No. 14 NC State rally past FSU 19-17

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State’s offense sputtered, then lost the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year while facing a second-half deficit. For Devan Boykin, that meant the defense would have to drive the 14th-ranked Wolfpack to its comeback Saturday night. “After halftime,” he said, “we knew that the game was going to be on us.” Boykin picked off Jordan Travis’ pass in the end zone with 38 seconds left, lifting N.C. State past Florida State 19-17 despite losing quarterback Devin Leary to injury.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.  
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto#Fla#The Florida Lottery
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
L. Cane

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in August legalizing betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors. Baker said that he supports it because state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona

SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details. Phoenix TV station KTVK reported Saturday that witnesses told them 14 horses were found in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest with fatal gunshot wounds to the abdomen, face and between the eyes. “The person or persons responsible for this act of premeditated, vicious animal cruelty poses a very real danger to people and animals,” Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns and equine welfare specialist for the Washington, D.C.-based Center for a Humane Economy, told KTVK. “We hope to see swift and aggressive action by federal, state, and local law enforcement.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy