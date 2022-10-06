ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Night” game were:

7-2-5

(seven, two, five)

