WJCL
Come hungry! The 28th Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival gets underway tomorrow
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Get ready for some good food and fun. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday, October 7. It’s happening at Henry Chambers Waterfront Park. Come hungry because the two-day event will feature freshly caught shrimp and unique shrimp dishes from the region’s best...
Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday. Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing. Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival: Angela Baumgartner has […]
WJCL
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
Hilton Head native directing big-time musical on the Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local girl is getting her chance to stay home and direct a big-time musical on Hilton Head this month. The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina is presenting Little Shop of Horrors all month long. This deviously delicious musical, as the Arts Center describes it, follows a hapless floral […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA
We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Ghost Pirates unveil jersey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiled the team’s jersey today at the Enmarket Arena. WTOC spoke to Savannah Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo at the event. “I really do love the jerseys. I like the green especially, which is the jersey will be wearing on opening...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. "Finding...
WSAV-TV
Looking to Adopt? Let’s Visit the Humane Society!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Human Society for Greater Savannah has hundreds of dogs, cats, and small animals that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Adoption Manager, Nina Schulze, says that the Humane Society’s goal is to “give animals a second chance that may not be doing well in their [current] facilities” that they are living in.
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
Lowcountry animal shelter asking for volunteers amid animal overcrowding
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help after volunteers say the increase in animals is overwhelming. Over the last five months, the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission has seen an increase in animals. Every summer the shelter sees an increase in both dogs and cats but Executive Director, Caitlyn […]
blufftontoday.com
Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
Raleigh News & Observer
This South Carolina destination ranks among best places to visit this fall. Here’s why
A South Carolina destination is a popular place for tourists — and now ranks among the best locations for a fall getaway. Charleston landed at No. 9 on a list of top places to visit this season, according to U.S. News & World Report. To create the list, U.S....
wtoc.com
Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York. Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
