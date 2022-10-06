ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:

06-33-47-49-50-53

(six, thirty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

