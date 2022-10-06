Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
kogt.com
Man Struck By Bullet
Just before 10pm Friday, authorities received a call of a man shot in the 800 block of Lapointe in Bridge City. After an investigation the OC Sheriff’s Office said a man was sitting outside of his trailer at Town and Country RV Park when he was struck by what they’re calling a stray bullet in the leg.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2:. Trevor Burge, 30, assault family violence- impede breath/circulation. Isaiah McBride, 23, assault causes bodily injury-family violence. Amanda Anderson, 40, warrant other agency. Cameron Gloston, 23, warrant other agency. Aaron Stanfield, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
Port Arthur News
Neighbor describes shots, screams from officer-involved shooting that left 2 dead in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — When gunshots rang out at Lloyd’s RVC Park, a mother called 9-1-1 while getting her children and herself to safety. The woman, who asked not to be named, said she heard the first gunshot Wednesday night then a scream from her neighbor’s trailer. She then heard another gunshot along with what she described as a blood-curdling scream before all went quiet.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
Silsbee man arrested, charged with harboring a runaway after deputies find missing 17-year-old girl
SILSBEE, Texas — A 32-year-old Silsbee man is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge after deputies found a missing 17-year-old girl from Warren. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine where the missing teenager was on October 6, 2022. Officials suspected she had been with Lucas Toutloff for days, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.
kogt.com
House Fire In Bridge City
Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
KPLC TV
Mother charged with murder in hot car death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A mother accused of leaving her 6-month-old in a hot car for five hours in August was formally charged with murder Thursday. A grand jury in state district court returned a charge of second-degree murder against Lake Charles woman Ivy Lynn Lee, 23. Six-month-old Carissa...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported
BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
kjas.com
Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him
A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
12newsnow.com
Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession
VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana. Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
bluebonnetnews.com
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
Photo released of possible vehicle believed to be involved in Fort Bend County woman's death
It's been nearly a year since Mariesha Dockery went missing and was later found dead in Cedar Bayou. Now, authorities released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in her case.
