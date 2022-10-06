ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’

Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of the airport in September.
Pass the Remote: Explore the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival lineup, full of Bay Area films and Oscar contenders

Gridlock along the film festival circuit these next couple weeks creates a bounty of Bay Area opportunities for cinephiles. Starting this Thursday, the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival and the Green Film Festival of San Francisco kick off with both running through Oct. 16. And then there’s the 5th Annual Drunken Film Festival in Oakland. We couldn’t pull a tab on that this week, but we’ll tell you what’s brewing there by pointing you to the lineup: https://www.drunkenfilmfest.com/oakland-2022-program.
Special interests fuel funding war as San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

THE AMOUNT OF funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books — with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested — and expensive — race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

