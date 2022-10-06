Read full article on original website
Alameda County homeless population nears 10,000, with 75% on streets a year or longer
Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22 percent over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to official point-in-time numbers that were recently released. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. While COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have trended down over the summer, the county’s top health official said this week that the level of virus circulating locally is likely higher than the county’s case count.
SF receives $117M to create up to 290 units of affordable housing for disadvantaged groups
San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed’s office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd., 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
Coming back from COVID: Concord offering nonprofits up to $2M through grant program
Nonprofit organizations in the city of Concord are being encouraged to apply for newly available grants to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the city’s spokesperson. The $7 million program will award grants to tax-exempt nonprofits in amounts between $50,000 and...
Homeless residents forced from Wood Street encampment may get access to other land
Caltrans on Wednesday began the third and final phase of clearing people and their belongings from the agency’s property along Wood Street in Oakland, an agency spokesperson said. Hundreds of people have been living on the property and many may have nowhere to go when the clearing is done.
San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’
Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of the airport in September.
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
Health Plan of San Joaquin announces $15 million investment to address homelessness
A local health plan program is investing approximately $15 million to build up shelters and housing projects in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to address homelessness, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced Thursday. Health Plan of San Joaquin, which serves over 400,000 Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the area, will allocate funds...
Pass the Remote: Explore the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival lineup, full of Bay Area films and Oscar contenders
Gridlock along the film festival circuit these next couple weeks creates a bounty of Bay Area opportunities for cinephiles. Starting this Thursday, the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival and the Green Film Festival of San Francisco kick off with both running through Oct. 16. And then there’s the 5th Annual Drunken Film Festival in Oakland. We couldn’t pull a tab on that this week, but we’ll tell you what’s brewing there by pointing you to the lineup: https://www.drunkenfilmfest.com/oakland-2022-program.
Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event
SHOUTING MATCHES AT a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates — Santa Clara...
Santa Clara council questions mayor’s ethics for lobbying governor
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor is facing scrutiny and ethical questions from her colleagues after she lobbied Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major developer skirt paying higher wages—months before the firm began a spending spree to support her reelection. The Santa Clara City Council voted 6-1 to direct...
‘We’re all in this together’: Water managers say conservation alone won’t stop drought
A group of state and local water system officials gathered at Google’s Mountain View campus recently to tout the benefits of conservation as California faces the likely prospect of a fourth consecutive year of drought. Standing amid landscaping and office space designed to reduce potable water use by 60...
Special interests fuel funding war as San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records
THE AMOUNT OF funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books — with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested — and expensive — race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
University of California moves up undergrad application submission period by one month
Students hoping to attend the University of California next year now have extra time to submit undergraduate applications. The university has expanded the submission window to include October, according to a statement from the university’s president. The move expands the application window by a month, as the application deadline...
Hayward offering grant funding for groups interested in hosting cultural events
Funding is coming available for people and community groups who want to hold cultural and special events in Hayward, city officials said. The money will be available in the 2023-24 fiscal year starting July 1. City officials have established new rules for requesting and awarding of funding for cultural and...
COVID-19 virus circulation still relatively high in Santa Clara County even as cases continue decline
While COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have trended down over the summer, the county’s top health official said this week that the level of virus circulating locally is likely higher than the county’s case count. Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Tuesday that...
Caltrans touts new fleet of rail cars providing San Joaquins service a more comfortable ride
A new set of more comfortable trains are on their way to the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton, according to Caltrans. The first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trains has already arrived to run on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. “With train...
Narrowly-divided Antioch council officially enacts ordinance limiting rent increases
The Antioch City Council has officially passed its rent stabilization ordinance, waiving a second reading usually necessary to make such new policy official. In front of another packed house of supporters at its Sept. 27 meeting, the council again voted 3-2 in favor, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting.
Bay Area senior care facility accused of neglect in lawsuit over poisoning death
When the news came out that three people had been poisoned at a senior care facility in San Mateo in August after ingesting a cleaning solution, the question remained — how could an employee mistake an industrial-grade cleaner with juice?. In a lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of the...
Santa Cruz shelter offers pet adoptions this month via ‘pay it forward’ donation program
The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has hundreds of adoptable animals looking for forever homes and the organization is now offering “Pay it Forward” adoption donations for those looking for a furry friend. Now through Oct. 31, all shelter pets will be available for “Pay it Forward” donations...
