Princeton, NJ

Daily Princetonian

As Biden pardons cannabis offences, Princeton town refuses to welcome dispensaries

​​On Oct. 6, President Joe Biden pardoned individuals convicted of possession of marijuana on federal criminal records. According to Professor Udi Ofer, a visiting professor in the School of Public and International Affairs and former director of the Justice Division of the ACLU, this marked a major symbolic move in addressing the decades-long war on drugs as states and localities could follow in this step forward.
PRINCETON, NJ
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC landing ELijah Paige headlines list of Power Five commits

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country are announcing their respective college decisions. During the week from October 1 through October 7, there were seven players in the 2023 class who committed to a Power Five college football program. The group of players who committed this week includes one four-star prospect that is ranked in the Top247.
LOS ANGELES, CA

