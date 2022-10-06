ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland early mail-in vote count moves forward

By By Abby Zimmardi Capital News Service
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
The Maryland State Board of Elections was allowed to begin counting early mail-in ballots as of Saturday, Oct. 1, following the Court of Special Appeals’ decision to deny Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox’s effort to halt the process.

