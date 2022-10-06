Maryland early mail-in vote count moves forward

Related
Bay Net
Maryland State Board Of Elections Issues Response To Court Of Appeals Decision On Ballot Canvassing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections released the following statement in response to today’s ballot litigation ruling handed down by the Maryland Court of appeals:. The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is pleased the Court of Appeals has upheld the Circuit Court’s ruling to...
BET
Wes Moore Widens Maryland Governor’s Race Lead Over Dan Cox
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore currently holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox for the eastern state’s highest executive position, according to a new University of Maryland-The Washington Post poll. The poll’s results follow the Goucher College Poll, released last month, that showed 53 percent of...
wmar2news
Voting for Maryland's next Governor
In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
Bay Net
If Democrat Wins St. Mary’s Commissioner President Race, Seat Will Be Considered “Vacant”
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections issued the. The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has notified the State Administrator of Elections that Natalie Weech, currently running for President of the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, is not qualified to serve in that office. The...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Nottingham MD
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owed over $20,000 in Baltimore water bills
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland exceeds energy efficiency targets for state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Applications Open For $95 Million Of Broadband Access Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding...
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Maryland
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Programs Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Families not satisfied with Maryland 529's temporary fix for frozen accounts
Maryland (WBFF) — Rolling out this week, a temporary fix for Maryland 529 account holders unable to unlock funds. As FOX 45 has been reporting for over a month now, about 30,000 college funds remain frozen as the state agency grapples with technical difficulties. The short-term solution may seem...
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Bay Net
Maryland Fall Turkey, Small Game Hunting Seasons Beginning
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Hunters are also reminded that changes have been made to ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons. “During this time...
WBAL Radio
Gas prices in Maryland continue to rise
Gas prices on Saturday continued to rise in Maryland. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.64 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.44. I Gas prices in Maryland: Interactive map. Maryland remained below the national average. The country's average on...
Maryland 'NFL' Gang Leader, Member Admit To Murder, Drug Distribution In Southwest Baltimore
A leader and member of a Maryland “NFL” gang are expected to be sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to a wide-ranging conspiracy that included murder and drug distribution charges. Gang leader Gregory Butler - also known as “Gotti,” “Sags,” and “Little Dick,” 31, and member James...
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
Opinion: Time to reevaluate massive gas utility infrastructure spending
Utilities are on track to spend tens of billions of dollars replacing their entire local distribution systems and expanding pipeline capacity. The post Opinion: Time to reevaluate massive gas utility infrastructure spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
