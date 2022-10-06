ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

UCF Wins 41-19 Over SMU, Passing 'D' Deserves Game Ball

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Qeat_0iNvRzQz00

UCF’s passing defense shut down SMU’s Tanner Mordecai in critical moments.

The UCF Knights knocked off the SMU Mustangs 41-19. A big reason why UCF came out victorious stems from the defense playing brilliantly against the SMU passing attack in crucial moments.

It did not start out that way with quarterback Tanner Mordecai beginning the game 7-for-7 and looking like he was going to have one of those special nights. UCF adjusted, changing coverages and keeping him off balance, and the Knights came out with a victory in large part due to the passing defense being so timely. Here are three points to note.

Holding Mordicai to 0-for-10 on third down passes is first. That’s just an incredible statistic considering how experienced Mordecai has become, what he’s already done this season, and how weapons like future NFL wide receiver Rashee Rice can change a game in a moment’s notice.

Rice started fast, but a forced fumble by safety Divaad Wilson and the recovery by linebacker Jason Johnson.

Next, how about UCF the defensive backs making play after play in deep balls. Each defender in the secondary seemingly had something to do with a 20-plus yard pass falling incomplete.

Whether it was any one of cornerbacks Corey Thornton , Brandon Adams , Davonte Brown or Nikai Martinez , or a safety like Koby Perry that provided really good coverage (including Wilson’s interception to end the first half). Bottom line, the secondary absolutely dominated the one-on-one battles.

If it was not for a couple of back-shoulder fades that went SMU’s way, UCF might have pitched a shutout on the deep balls. Again, that’s stellar.

The third point, timely pressure. The Knights did not get to Mordecai for a bunch of sacks. There were points when he was harassed and threw the football off balance and/or was hit as he threw. Additionally, the Knights only brought him down for an actual sack one time, but goodness was it vital.

That was the play where edge defender Tre’mon Morris-Brash sacked Mordecai for a safety, putting the Knights up 26-13 with 12:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. That play probably took the wind out of any hopes for SMU winning.

That’s especially true with UCF getting the football back and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee giving the pop pass to Ryan O’Keefe. From there, the speedy wide receiver took off down the sidelines for a 58-yard score. That touchdown definitely did in the Mustangs, as it was then 34-13 with 11:51 to play.

Overall, the Knights came up with eight passes defended, meaning cornerbacks and safeties getting their hands on the football. Those deflections, especially from the latter stages of the first quarter onward, were pivotal in getting to the point that O’Keefe could seal the game.

UCF’s passing defense should be very happy. It came up big when it mattered most.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Booom! Randy Pittman Commits To UCF.

LYNN HAVEN, FL- Happy eighteenth birthday to Randy Pittman who takes his special day to join the UCF 2023 recruiting class. The three star A. Crawford Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Fla.) tight end commits to the Knights after initially being committed to Florida State. Pittman who fits the Gus Malzahn offense perfectly as an H-Back as well as a tight end. The Knights hosted his high school for a practice this season, prior to their victory over Delaware Valley High School (Pennsylvania) in Orlando. Pittman scored a wildcat running touchdown early in the game, and looked very impressive.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
University Park, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Florida College Sports
University Park, TX
College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
University Park, TX
Sports
City
University Park, TX
Orlando, FL
Sports
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Ucf#American Football#College Football
orangeobserver.com

Windermere High School receives donation for uniforms

The Windermere High School football team received a $5,000 donation from the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute Friday, Oct. 7. "I'm very thankful for Orlando Health and appreciative," head football coach Riki Smith said. "We needed the uniforms so we did a lot of fundraising, ... and they reached out and said they would donate $5,000."
WINDERMERE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Orlando Weekly

[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Ian's rainfall makes up nearly a quarter of our 2022 total so far

Hurricane Ian produced historic rainfall totals for most of Central Florida, which led to record flooding. The storm also pushed rainfall totals for this September to historic levels. Areas along Interstate 4 saw the highest rainfall amounts. There was a sharp cutoff in rain totals from Orange into Lake County,...
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

ContraVest Sells Orlando Property for $85M

The deal included approximately 1 acre of undeveloped land available for office, retail or restaurant development. ContraVest has sold its garden-style community located in the Orlando area suburb of Clermont, Fla. The Class A multifamily property, The Addison at Clermont, was acquired by Cottonwood Residential for $85 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

The Mayoral Odd Couple

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been married for 34 years to the woman at the top of this year’s Orlando magazine Most Powerful list: U.S. Representative Val Demings. For most of that time, he’s been closely connected to another Most-Powerful shoo-in, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: first as the city’s Chief of Police, then as Orange County’s Director of Public Safety, and for the past four years as a fellow mayor.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
952
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy