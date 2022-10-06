UCF Wins 41-19 Over SMU, Passing 'D' Deserves Game Ball

UCF’s passing defense shut down SMU’s Tanner Mordecai in critical moments.

The UCF Knights knocked off the SMU Mustangs 41-19. A big reason why UCF came out victorious stems from the defense playing brilliantly against the SMU passing attack in crucial moments.

It did not start out that way with quarterback Tanner Mordecai beginning the game 7-for-7 and looking like he was going to have one of those special nights. UCF adjusted, changing coverages and keeping him off balance, and the Knights came out with a victory in large part due to the passing defense being so timely. Here are three points to note.

Holding Mordicai to 0-for-10 on third down passes is first. That’s just an incredible statistic considering how experienced Mordecai has become, what he’s already done this season, and how weapons like future NFL wide receiver Rashee Rice can change a game in a moment’s notice.

Rice started fast, but a forced fumble by safety Divaad Wilson and the recovery by linebacker Jason Johnson.

Next, how about UCF the defensive backs making play after play in deep balls. Each defender in the secondary seemingly had something to do with a 20-plus yard pass falling incomplete.

Whether it was any one of cornerbacks Corey Thornton , Brandon Adams , Davonte Brown or Nikai Martinez , or a safety like Koby Perry that provided really good coverage (including Wilson’s interception to end the first half). Bottom line, the secondary absolutely dominated the one-on-one battles.

If it was not for a couple of back-shoulder fades that went SMU’s way, UCF might have pitched a shutout on the deep balls. Again, that’s stellar.

The third point, timely pressure. The Knights did not get to Mordecai for a bunch of sacks. There were points when he was harassed and threw the football off balance and/or was hit as he threw. Additionally, the Knights only brought him down for an actual sack one time, but goodness was it vital.

That was the play where edge defender Tre’mon Morris-Brash sacked Mordecai for a safety, putting the Knights up 26-13 with 12:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. That play probably took the wind out of any hopes for SMU winning.

That’s especially true with UCF getting the football back and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee giving the pop pass to Ryan O’Keefe. From there, the speedy wide receiver took off down the sidelines for a 58-yard score. That touchdown definitely did in the Mustangs, as it was then 34-13 with 11:51 to play.

Overall, the Knights came up with eight passes defended, meaning cornerbacks and safeties getting their hands on the football. Those deflections, especially from the latter stages of the first quarter onward, were pivotal in getting to the point that O’Keefe could seal the game.

UCF’s passing defense should be very happy. It came up big when it mattered most.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram