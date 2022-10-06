ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Child victims identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
actionnews5.com

WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KATV

West Memphis woman found shot to death inside car

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A woman was shot to death early Saturday and was found inside a car in a West Memphis neighborhood, police said. It happened some time before 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Scottwood Street near Garden Lane, according to KATV's content partners at KAIT 8 News.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense

UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men wanted for firing shots in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis. Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street. According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood.  The incident happened in July along McGowan road.  Memphis Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biker severely hurt after I-40 crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt after a crash late Friday night. At approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-40 near North Hollywood Street. When officers arrived, they found a person on a motorcycle hurt after the crash. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$7,200 stolen from bank with counterfeit check

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say used a counterfeit check to steal thousands of dollars from a Memphis bank. Police responded to the theft on Valleybrook Drive on August 24 at 1:45 p.m. Officers were told a man negotiated a counterfeit check for $7,200 at a local bank. The suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN

