Cranberry Township, PA

butlerradio.com

UPMC Planning Addition To Cancer Center

A local medical provider is planning to build an addition at a busy facility. At their meeting earlier this week, the Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval to a plan introduced by representatives of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The company would like to construct a 2,000 square foot addition...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
Cranberry Township, PA
Pennsylvania Health
cranberryeagle.com

Missing Harmony Emporium owner found dead in Allegheny River

A missing man from Harmony was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday, Oct. 8, afternoon. Police identified Tod DiMinno, 54, of Harmony, as the person in the red Honda Civic sedan pulled from the Allegheny River. DiMinno was last seen Sept. 28, and was reported missing Sept. 30.
HARMONY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Taken To Hospital After Chicora Road Crash

Crews were on the scene of a crash Thursday morning in Oakland Township. The two vehicle accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chicora Road (Rt. 68) and Grant Avenue Extension. Dispatchers say one vehicle was hit on the back-left rear side of the vehicle. One woman was...
CHICORA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Popular Fayette County restaurant burglarized

NEW SALEM, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Fayette County are asking the public for help solving a break-in at a popular business. The thieves allegedly took everything they could, including the restaurant's ATM.The burglary happened at the Dark Horse Saloon. According to the owners, whoever broke into this place knew what they were looking for and they got it.  Lisa Grant says whoever broke into their family bar and restaurant busted up a lot of things, including her heart."All I could think is they really destroyed my place," Grant said.It's believed only one suspect entered the New Salem Township...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

After being hit by a pickup, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries

Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Celebrating survivors at nail salon in Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The perfect mani-pedi can be one of life's delightful little indulgences.But a day of pampering and polishing at Frenchies Modern Nail Salon in Upper St. Clair was about more than being beautiful. "Prosecco and Polish" is a campaign in partnership with the non-profit organization Fighting Pretty. It's all about raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and helping survivors and advocates feel empowered and strong.  Cancer survivor Noreen O'Brien says self-care, like spa visits and manicures, can be part of the healing process."It's a sign of healing," O'Brien said. "It's a sign of keeping a bright perspective on one of the hardest times of your life."  And since Frenchies focuses on clean beauty in its products and environment, the women who took advantage of the event said it was a perfect place for respite and relaxation. 
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity." 
WEXFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

