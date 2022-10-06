Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
UPMC Planning Addition To Cancer Center
A local medical provider is planning to build an addition at a busy facility. At their meeting earlier this week, the Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval to a plan introduced by representatives of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The company would like to construct a 2,000 square foot addition...
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cranberryeagle.com
Missing Harmony Emporium owner found dead in Allegheny River
A missing man from Harmony was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday, Oct. 8, afternoon. Police identified Tod DiMinno, 54, of Harmony, as the person in the red Honda Civic sedan pulled from the Allegheny River. DiMinno was last seen Sept. 28, and was reported missing Sept. 30.
10 hospitalized, including 3 firefighters, in 6-alarm blaze at apartment complex in Ross
Ten people, including three firefighters, were hospitalized Thursday night from injuries they suffered in a fire that damaged a four-story apartment building in Ross and forced the evacuation of the entire 80-unit building, a Ross-West View fire official said. The seven residents of the building in the 5900 block of...
butlerradio.com
One Person Taken To Hospital After Chicora Road Crash
Crews were on the scene of a crash Thursday morning in Oakland Township. The two vehicle accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chicora Road (Rt. 68) and Grant Avenue Extension. Dispatchers say one vehicle was hit on the back-left rear side of the vehicle. One woman was...
Mother accused of leaving her 2 young children alone in car in local Walmart parking lot
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa — For the second time in six months, Augusta Goll, 41, of Monessen, is accused of leaving a child alone in her car. Court filings show she faces charges for allegedly first leaving her 1-year-old daughter in a vehicle back in April. West Mifflin Police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Fayette County restaurant burglarized
NEW SALEM, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Fayette County are asking the public for help solving a break-in at a popular business. The thieves allegedly took everything they could, including the restaurant's ATM.The burglary happened at the Dark Horse Saloon. According to the owners, whoever broke into this place knew what they were looking for and they got it. Lisa Grant says whoever broke into their family bar and restaurant busted up a lot of things, including her heart."All I could think is they really destroyed my place," Grant said.It's believed only one suspect entered the New Salem Township...
After being hit by a pickup, South Huntingdon girl spent summer recovering from injuries
Peyton Benner did not have a fun, carefree summer like some of her classmates at Yough Middle School. The South Huntingdon girl instead spent the warm months recovering after being hit by a pickup while riding a hoverboard May 28 on the street where she lives in the village of Wyano. Her family is amazed that, after 11 weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation, Peyton, 13, is back at school and relearning how to ride a bicycle.
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
Single-lane restrictions begin Monday along Route 28 near Highland Park Bridge
Motorists who travel along northbound Route 28 in O’Hara and Sharpsburg should allow extra time next week. Single-lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday, according to PennDOT. Crews from Swank Construction Company will be installing new signs. Work will begin at about 7 a.m., just before rush hour, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On A Positive Note: Celebrating survivors at nail salon in Upper St. Clair
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The perfect mani-pedi can be one of life's delightful little indulgences.But a day of pampering and polishing at Frenchies Modern Nail Salon in Upper St. Clair was about more than being beautiful. "Prosecco and Polish" is a campaign in partnership with the non-profit organization Fighting Pretty. It's all about raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and helping survivors and advocates feel empowered and strong. Cancer survivor Noreen O'Brien says self-care, like spa visits and manicures, can be part of the healing process."It's a sign of healing," O'Brien said. "It's a sign of keeping a bright perspective on one of the hardest times of your life." And since Frenchies focuses on clean beauty in its products and environment, the women who took advantage of the event said it was a perfect place for respite and relaxation.
PennDOT plans Youngwood street closures, reschedules lane restrictions on I-70, Route 22
PennDOT is planning intermittent closures of two sections of Depot Street in Youngwood beginning Monday . Previously announced nighttime lane restrictions on Route 22 in the New Alexandria area and on Interstate 70 in Rostraver have been delayed and now are set to start on Monday and on Oct. 14, respectively.
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
Doctor with Allegheny County Jail suspended following licensing issues
One of Allegheny County Jail’s doctors has been suspended from work following a published report outlining his license suspensions in other states. Dr. Wilson Bernales
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park, linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley, police said Thursday. Allegheny County Police said investigators are looking for a second shooter. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin was arrested and was...
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity."
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash.
Comments / 0