ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Jefferson County sewer rate to increase 3.49% next year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those living in Jefferson County may be paying more for water and sewer next year. A hike in the sewage rate is expected on top of the proposed 8.3% increase for water. Jefferson County residents can expect a 3.49% increase in their sewer bills starting in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local businesses getting creative with hiring new employees

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Lack of employees can be hard for any business. On top of that, inflation and rising costs can be even more difficult. Copper Train, a local restaurant in Alabaster, just celebrated their one-year anniversary. As a small and new business, they have faced some challenges especially when it comes to attracting more employees.
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
wbrc.com

Retired Hoover Police K-9 Ava dies from health complications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say their retired K-9 Ava died from health complications. “We are saddened to report the passing of retired Hoover PD K9 Ava yesterday from health complications. She was 14 years old. Ava was a faithful partner to Officer Kevin Hollis for her entire life....
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham firefighter injured on duty at Division Avenue house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department, crews responded to a fire at the 6900 block of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, Oct. 9. At the scene, crews found a one story house with heavy smoke and fire. All occupants of the house were successfully...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City school district lands first-ever school safety grant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a sign of the times with school safety. More and more schools in Alabama are creating their own school safety department and the Tuscaloosa City school district is among them. The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Tuscaloosa City Schools a $1 million grant, money...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Emergency Numbers
wbrc.com

How inflation and financial stress can impact mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the most common arguments is about money and right now, we’re all spending a lot of it. Inflation is impacting some people’s wellbeing and dynamics at home. Talking and dealing with financial issues can be stressful, especially right now, and how most...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Farmers no stranger to current dry spell

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent spell of dry weather is impacting our lawns, but what about farmers who rely on rain for their livelihood?. It really depends on what they’re growing. For example, crop farmers are loving the dry weather because they have a chance to get out there and get their harvest in. Others, however, could use a rain shower or two.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Google
altoday.com

Birmingham votes to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

On Tuesday, the City of Birmingham joined the growing list of Alabama cities that have voted to pass an ordinance allowing marijuana dispensaries within their city limits. “Yesterday, the City of Birmingham took the first steps to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in our city,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “Licensing will begin next year.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer speaks at Tuscaloosa Exchange Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Treasurer for the state of Alabama visited Tuscaloosa Thursday. Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer spoke during a luncheon of the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club. The group invited him to speak about Alabama’s economy and what the state’s financial outlook could look like in the near future.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local digital parking app lets you reserve spots early for Alabama and UAB home games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side helping you find parking at Alabama and UAB football games. Parking at an Alabama or UAB game can be stressful for fans. Officials with local digital parking company “Clutch!” say it’s one of the top reasons people won’t go to a game. If you’re already worried about parking before the games, there’s a way for you to reserve a spot right now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy