GM Stock Value Jumps 5 Percent During Week Of October 3 – October 7, 2022
The value of GM stock was up during the week of October 3rd to October 7th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $33.62 per share, representing an increase of $1.53 per share, or 4.77 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $32.09.
GM Financial To Pay $3.5M In Lease Termination And Repo Violations
General Motors’ finance arm, GM Financial, has agreed to pay over $3.5 million to settle allegations that it breached a US federal law that provides protections and benefits to eligible servicemembers. The Justice Department has alleged that GM Financial violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71...
Indi EV And Foxconn Sign Agreement To Build Indi One Electric Vehicle In Lordstown, Ohio
Foxconn, the Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer that recently closed a deal with Lordstown Motors to acquire the former GM Lordstown plant in Ohio, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indi EV that will allow Foxconn Ohio to manufacture the first Indi One prototype vehicles. Founded in Los Angeles...
Chevy Equinox Sales Place Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Equinox sales increased in the United States and Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Equinox deliveries totaled 46,646 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 44 percent compared to 32,444 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
Refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury Spied For The First Time
The Cadillac XT4 crossover is set to receive a model refresh for the 2024 model year, debuting a revised exterior, a new interior, and the latest tech features. Now, GM Authority is bringing you the first spy photos of the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury. While prototypes of the 2024...
GM Defense To Supply Ultium Battery Tech To Department Of Defense
GM Defense has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms. A wholly-owned subsidiary of General Motors, GM Defense will use the GM Ultium battery platform to meet DIU’s requirement for a scalable design that can be used for tactical military vehicles.
Here’s Why Your 2022 Cadillac Escalade Headlamps May Turn On In Daytime
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade is designed to automatically activate either the Daytime Running Lamps or primary headlamps, depending on the current ambient light levels. However, some 2022 Cadillac Escalade owners may have noticed the SUV activating the primary headlamps in the daytime, rather than just the Daytime Running Lamps. Now, the cause of this issue has been identified, as has a fix.
2011 And 2012 GMC Sierra Recalled For Airbag Inflator Rupture Risk
General Motors has recalled certain examples of the 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 over an issue related to defective airbag modules. Affected units may be equipped with a defective airbag inflator that may pose a safety risk. The problem: affected vehicles may be equipped with a...
GM’s OnStar Presents Road Safety Artwork Exhibit In Arabia
People who are involved in car accidents, understandably, can experience potentially negative psychological effects as a result of such incidents. To better understand these effects, OnStar and six UAE-based artists teamed up to provide a visual representation of the challenges and stressors a car accident can have on a person by evoking a real-world picture of a sensitive subject.
2022 Chevy Colorado Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Customers who own a 2022 Chevy Colorado affected by a recent constraint for the heated seat comfort feature are now eligible for a feature retrofit under a new GM customer satisfaction program. Per previous exclusive GM Authority coverage, certain units of the 2022 Chevy Colorado were under constraint for the...
2023 GMC Sierra HD Regular Cab, Double Cab Production Under Constraint
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD introduces a handful of changes and updates, dropping in as the final model year before the arrival of the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM Authority has learned that production of 2023 GMC Sierra HD Regular Cab and Double Cab body styles is under constraint.
2023 Cadillac XT4 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors offered on the luxury compact crossover, which include:
Buick Enclave Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Buick Enclave discount continues offering interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Enclave and 2023 Buick Enclave. Additionally, a competitive lease is available at participating dealers for $389 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Enclave FWD Essence for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
