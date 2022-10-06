Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina Andras
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen Walters
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Man killed in Chicksaw Gardens shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Chicksaw Gardens late Friday night. At approximately 9:35 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Goodwyn Circle, off Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
Woman charged with murder after killing man in vacant house, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after leaving a man dead inside of a vacant home, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 30-year-old Shapia “Shine” Williams killed Terry Massey inside of an abandoned home on Gruber Drive on September 23, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed following Midtown shooting, suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN — A man is shot and killed in Midtown on Saturday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5:20 p.m, in the 1200 block of Union. The man was dead on the scene, police said. According to MPD, the suspect was last...
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
actionnews5.com
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
Child victims identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had done repair work on a home in Memphis returned to that residence and then was shot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they responded to the scene at nearly 10 p.m. after a shooting call and pronounced one man dead on the scene. MPD said they detained one individual.
Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
Locals react after driver does donuts in front of MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are puzzled after a video shows cars doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while a nearby Memphis Police Department car doesn’t so much as flash its lights. The viewer that shot the video told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning around midnight at...
actionnews5.com
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
KATV
West Memphis woman found shot to death inside car
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A woman was shot to death early Saturday and was found inside a car in a West Memphis neighborhood, police said. It happened some time before 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Scottwood Street near Garden Lane, according to KATV's content partners at KAIT 8 News.
Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense
UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
Men wanted for firing shots in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis. Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street. According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in […]
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
Biker severely hurt after I-40 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt after a crash late Friday night. At approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-40 near North Hollywood Street. When officers arrived, they found a person on a motorcycle hurt after the crash. The...
Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood. The incident happened in July along McGowan road. Memphis Police said […]
$7,200 stolen from bank with counterfeit check
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say used a counterfeit check to steal thousands of dollars from a Memphis bank. Police responded to the theft on Valleybrook Drive on August 24 at 1:45 p.m. Officers were told a man negotiated a counterfeit check for $7,200 at a local bank. The suspect […]
Comments / 0