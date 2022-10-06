Read full article on original website
cbs17
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials said, after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas and Kyiv's allies committed more military aid.
cbs17
Palestinians strike in east Jerusalem over police raids
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian shops and businesses in east Jerusalem shut down on Wednesday to protest Israeli police raids in the area that have prompted fierce clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. Israeli police have been operating in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem’s eastern sector to hunt for...
cbs17
Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes
PRAGUE (AP) — Ukrainians rallied Tuesday in the Czech capital of Prague for the second straight evening to condemn this week’s barrage of Russian missile strikes against cities across Ukraine and to demand more weapons from the West to protect their nation. The protesters held blue-and-yellow crosses with...
cbs17
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
cbs17
UK spy chief says rise of China world’s top security issue
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said...
U.K.・
cbs17
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to ‘wipe out’ enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
cbs17
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. German officials have said Russia halted supplies through...
North Korea says it has tested and deployed 'tactical nuke' cruise missiles
Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of two long-range cruise missiles, state media said Thursday, adding that the weapons were equipped to carry tactical nukes and had already been deployed to North Korean army units. Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the tests for improving combat efficiency of the cruise missiles, which KCNA said have already been "deployed at the units of the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes."
