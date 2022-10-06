ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 7

AP_001444.55ccf40861194be0b02832afebd4e12d.1537
2d ago

You can thank your democrat leadership for this just like any other crime that’s happening out there 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night. Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix. Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women

A major change to abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. The appellate judges sided with Planned Parenthood Arizona, writing that there’s a need to straighten out the state’s abortion laws. Animal rights groups demand action after 14...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#A Good Heart#Fry#Az#Cbs#Fry S Food Drug
AZFamily

Wtinesses reports shots fired outside football game at Phoenix high school

Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw video: Apartment building goes up in flames in north Phoenix

On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community

Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy