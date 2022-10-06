Read full article on original website
Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials said, after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas and Kyiv's allies committed more military aid.
Paris trial opens over crimes against humanity in Liberia
PARIS (AP) — A former Liberian rebel went on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and acts of barbarism during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s. Kunti Kamara, 47, is accused of “complicity in massive and systematic torture and inhumane...
20 years later, Bali bombing survivors still battling trauma
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thiolina Marpaung still panics anytime she smells smoke, immediately recalling the bomb explosion that upended her life 20 years ago. Marpaung, now 48, was in a car with her colleagues on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in 2002 when the blast shook their vehicle from behind. Marpaung was temporarily blinded as shards of glass pierced her eyes. She remembers calling out for help and someone bringing her to the sidewalk, before an ambulance raced her to a hospital with other victims.
Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say Eritreans widen war offensive
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels say Eritrea has extended its offensive into their region, as diplomats scramble to convene peace talks to resolve the almost two-year-long conflict. In a statement Monday, the Tigray forces said that Eritrea’s military has launched an “extensive offensive” in the...
North Korea says it practiced firing cruise missiles able to carry nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.
Upstart party wins in Lesotho polls, must form coalition
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho business mogul Sam Matekane’s upstart party, the Revolution for Prosperity, has won 56 of the 120 constituencies in the general elections, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission on Monday afternoon. Celebrations have erupted on the streets of the capital, Maseru,...
