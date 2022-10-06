ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Camp Hill, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
PennLive.com

Ashley Economopoulos’ 2 goals lift Lower Dauphin to soccer win against Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG - Waking up on a breezy Saturday morning isn’t always the most fun, but if you can go and get a win like Lower Dauphin did it isn’t so bad, either. And, while the Falcons (11-2-1) had to wait four days for their rematch - with Tuesday’s contest being rescheduled due to the weather from Hurricane Ian - Nic Amici’s crew evened out the regular-season series with a 2-1 win against Mechanicsburg.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Cedar Cliff
PennLive.com

West Perry football knocks off Boiling Springs

West Perry head coach Bob Boden expected the first heavy dose of adversity for his undefeated and rarely challenged football team to be served by an explosive Boiling Springs squad that had stumbled through a few hard-fought losses to high-achieving teams like Gettysburg and Steel-High. It turns out, even the...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Abdul Carter is drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. Why his old high school isn’t surprised

WYNDMOOR — Joe Leitner peered across Flannery Field’s turf with a whistle in his mouth and plenty on his mind. La Salle College High School’s linebackers coach, sitting in solitude on a metal bench along the track, used his bellowing voice to direct the Explorers as they warmed up for a Thursday practice. After losses to Malvern Prep, Bishop McDevitt and The Haverford School, they had work to do.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Tucker Chamberlin’s 2 TD passes help Shippensburg take down Mechanicsburg

Tucker Chamberlin tossed a pair of touchdown passes Friday to help Shippensburg down Mechanicsburg, 14-10. After falling behind 10-0, Chamberlin found Erby Weller with a 9-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 10-7, and then connected with Amari Kerr for a 34-yard score that proved to be the game-winner for the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-2 Mid-Penn Colonial), according to The Carlisle Sentinel.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy