Bank of America to shutter one Charlotte branch, open another near NoDa
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is permanently closing another Charlotte-area branch and opening a new one in the NoDa area next year. The Charlotte-based bank is shuttering its branch at 3401 The Plaza, near NoDa, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing made last week. The branch will officially close on Aug. 29, 2023, according to BofA’s website.
businesstodaync.com
Birkdale outlines plan for hotel, 350 multifamily units, offices
Oct. 6. As first reported by Business Today on Sept. 6, Birkdale Village is planning a major expansion that would include a 125-room “lifestyle” hotel, 350 multifamily units and 150,000 square feet of office space. The $275 million plan was shown to the Huntersville Town Board this week.
Why are gas prices in NC, US increasing again?
Commuters that drive by the Quik Trip near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport noticed an alarming change Thursday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $565,000
Sparkling pool and a level, fenced backyard sets this one apart! Take in spring thru fall poolside on travertine patio with pergola. Easement beyond fence line adds feel of a larger lot/more space between homes. Neutral rooms & moldings accent the 1st floor. Hard to find oversized guest BRs ~ 2 with walk-ins! Stay connected from the kitchen with GR activities in home's open floorplan, with large eat-in bar for gatherings when when entertaining & cozy fireplace as temps get cooler. White cabinetry & tile backsplash accent kitchen, w/gas cooktop & wall oven/microwave. Office down has privacy doors. WI pantry & deep under-stairs closet add more storage, with ample room for a Drop Zone by entry in from the tandem garage (with room for 3 cars). Huge Primary BR up w/lg walk-in overlooks pool/yard. Dual sinks are set into granite vanities in both the Primary & Guest bath. Oversized upper Loft adds Rec/Playroom/Media space by 3 guest BRs. Come see this perfect location on quiet street!
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s Brightspeed Closes on $7.5 Billion Deal To Become One of America’s Top ILECs
This week, the company closed on a $7.5 billion deal to acquire the network assets of Lumen Technologies across 20 states, positioning Brightspeed to become one of the largest incumbent local exchange carriers (ILEC) in the nation. They also recently commenced the construction of its state-of-the-art $2 billion fiber optics...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $1,975,000
Gorgeous Award Winning "Best of The Lake" built by Titan Custom Builders waterfront home is a perfect blend of modern meets farmhouse with white brick, Hardi lap siding, board & batten and metal roof. Lineal iron & glass stair railing, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral gray paint and contrasting black windows with amazing views to the rear deck and lake. Soaring ceilings & an open kitchen with blue/gray custom cabinets, white marble countertops & subway tile. This super functional plan features a main level primary retreat to die for with coffered ceilings & beautiful views of Lake Norman. The Primary bath is an oasis with freestanding tub, gorgeous gray tile & glass enclosed shower. The basement stained concrete floors, gray cabinets & granite countertops that really is perfect for entertaining. Media Room, Office and Man Cave/Workshop that is finished/heated and could be converted to additional living space. Peaceful private cove with covered dock and deep water.
Bosch Rexroth moving to new facility off Tyvola Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte says an engineering company that has held roots in the area for more than three decades is expanding to a new research and development facility, all while maintaining and even adding jobs. Bosch Rexroth, which creates solutions for factory automation, will invest...
Amazon hiring 5,500 seasonal NC employees; 3,000 positions are in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Amazon has announced it is hiring 5,500 employees in North Carolina to work through the holiday season. In a news release, an Amazon spokesperson said that number is part of 150,000 open full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. Those roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.
WCNC
National group representing corporate landlords creates Charlotte chapter
The trade group responsible for lobbying for the single-family rental industry recently opened its first local chapter. The organization chose North Carolina.
Bang Bang Burgers is renovating its South End outdoor space
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just in time for cooler fall temperatures, Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location. Bang Bang Burgers owner Joe Huang said its outdoor space will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of a television. Construction is expected to begin later this month.
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius road to close for crosswalk installation
CORNELIUS – Part of Westmoreland Road will be closed next week due to the installation of a new crosswalk and signal lights to aid in pedestrian safety. The J.D. Goodrum construction company is installing a mid-block crosswalk with HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK) signal lights that will serve as a connection between Phase I and Phase II of McDowell Creek Greenway. Westmoreland will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. between U.S. 21 and West Catawba Avenue.
WCNC
Pick your perfect pumpkin at Gross Farms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maze and Shooting Pumpkins. This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to the Gross Farm website, The farm used for "the maze" (which is a 10-acre labyrinth) has been owned and farmed by the Gross family for over five generations.
WCNC
New cars with the highest markups in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, don’t expect to find any deals. , new car prices are up nationwide. An iSeeCars analysis of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10% above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). In Charlotte, the price hike is even higher.
WBTV
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A widely shared social media post claiming that a shopping cart found zip-tied to a car in a grocery store parking lot in China Grove was related to human trafficking or kidnapping is now being debunked by police. According to a press release from China...
WBTV
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Mocksville under a boil water advisory due to water main break
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Update: The water main break has since been repaired, but the boil advisory is still in effect. Crews in Mocksville are working to repair a water main break. The town of Mocksville is now under a boil water advisory. So, water pressure levels are low while...
country1037fm.com
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
