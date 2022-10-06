Read full article on original website
Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw
THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8
A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
abc12.com
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
recordpatriot.com
Evart musician Chris Martin on trying to put his town the map
EVART — Evart native, musician, Rock4Vets co-founder, and advocate for local bands Chris Martin has some big plans for the Osceola rock scene. Martin played in the Evart rock band "Damned by Dawn" for over 20 years. The band won a battle of the bands at Soaring Eagle Casino against over 80 other bands from across Michigan, which for Martin, was a big deal, being from a small town like Evart.
Central Michigan Life
Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
East Tawas councilman accused of trying to hire man to kill 2 people for inheritance money
EAST TAWAS, MI — An East Tawas city councilman and business owner is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to hire an out-of-state man to kill two people over an inheritance. Michigan State Police troopers on Wednesday, Oct. 5, arrested Michael A. Mooney, 65, who later the same day...
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
nbc25news.com
Stranded dog rescued from Clare County island recovering well, receiving treatment
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. - The Clare County Animal Shelter says that Zaria, the Great Dane that was trapped on an island for about a month, is recovering well after being rescued. Zaria is eating and gaining healthy weight, and has also been treated for worms. See more info in the...
Mt. Pleasant Lottery Club Wins More Than $600,000 in Lucky 7’s Fast Cash Jackpot
A Mt. Pleasant lottery club recently won a $616,985 Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast Cash,” said the...
abc12.com
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
