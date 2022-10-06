ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive

Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw

THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8

A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Evart musician Chris Martin on trying to put his town the map

EVART — Evart native, musician, Rock4Vets co-founder, and advocate for local bands Chris Martin has some big plans for the Osceola rock scene. Martin played in the Evart rock band "Damned by Dawn" for over 20 years. The band won a battle of the bands at Soaring Eagle Casino against over 80 other bands from across Michigan, which for Martin, was a big deal, being from a small town like Evart.
EVART, MI
Central Michigan Life

Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
MLive

Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI

