Michigan health providers work to reverse falling childhood vaccination rates in pandemic's wake

Read full article on original website
Related
secondwavemedia.com
Women of Color Give announces top 5 nominees for $56k in grants
Women of Color Give (WOC Give) announced the top five nominees for its 2022 grant cycle when it hosted its second annual charity event, titled “Power Reimagined.”. The Oct. 6 event celebrated BIPOC changemakers, performers, and leaders from West Michigan. At the same celebration, WOC Give announced five nominees that will participate in a competitive pitch on Dec. 14 to win shares of $56,000 in grant money. They are:
Comments / 0