Wayne Magazine's Readers Choice Poll 2023

By John Flynn, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Get ready! Voting starts Thursday, October 6 and closes midnight December 9. Results will be revealed in our Spring 2023 issue.

Vote for your favorites in the following towns: Wayne, Kinnelon, Pompton Plains, Pequannock, Pompton Lakes, Riverdale and Totowa.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wayne Magazine's Readers Choice Poll 2023

