ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Magazine's Readers Choice Poll 2023

By John Flynn, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Get ready! Voting starts Thursday, October 6 and closes midnight December 9. Results will be revealed in our Spring 2023 issue.

Vote for your favorites in the following towns: Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Nutley, Upper Montclair and Verona.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair Magazine's Readers Choice Poll 2023

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

23,000 Without Power In Passaic, Morris Counties

A major power outage was reported Saturday, Oct. 8 in parts of Passaic County. JCP&L's website said nearly 10,200 people were without power in Morris County while 13,600 were in the dark in Passaic County. Power was expected to be restored around 2 or 3 p.m., according to JCP&L. to...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Cedar Grove, NJ
City
Verona, NJ
City
Essex Fells, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Government
City
Bloomfield, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Elections
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
Daily Voice

$176M Revamp Of Hoboken Waterfront Under Way (NEW PHOTOS)

After more than 15 years, work has begun on the Hoboken waterfront's revitalization project. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared new renderings of project costing $176 million in state funding, and called it a "long time coming." Hoboken Connect will bring commuters a new bus terminal, rehabilitate the first and second...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Realty Today

Newark’s Downtown Urby Is The Next Best Thing to Living On Rutgers Campus

Most modern college students are looking for a bit of independence - after all, that's easily one of the most exciting things about college. And while many students opt for the convenience of college dorms, some juniors and seniors (and even first-year students and sophomores) try their hands at renting their student apartments as they tackle their schooling. Admittedly for many, that's a whole new ballgame.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Montclair Magazine#Readers Choice Poll
NJ.com

Football: Cranford shutsout Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Liam Godwin rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown as Cranford defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 28-0 in Cranford. Ryan Lynskey scoed the games first two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second an 11-yard run, to give Cranford (4-2) an early 14-0 lead over Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-6) after the first quarter.
CRANFORD, NJ
High School Football PRO

Newark, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bayonne High School football team will have a game with West Side High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NJ.com

Paramus shuts down Bergenfield - Football recap

Mason Merkle ran 58 yards to score in the first quarter and that would have been enough as Paramus shut down Bergenfield, 14-0, in a defensive battle in Paramus. Adrian Caba took a pick-six 45 yards to the house in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Paramus (4-2), which has now won four of its last five games.
PARAMUS, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex resident asks for chicken ordinance change

A Sussex Borough resident requested on Oct. 5 that the Borough Council adopt an ordinance that would allow his to raise chickens on his property. Kirt Young, a borough resident of about 20 years, said about two years ago, his daughter incubated chickens as a high school project and during that process the family fell in love with the chickens. They then bought a coop and raised the chickens in the backyard of their property.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy