Branch County Prep Football Week 7 Previews and

Can you believe we are already in Week 7 of the High School Football Season? That means we only have three weeks left of the regular season here in the state of Michigan and we are on the cusp of crowning conference champions and accepting postseason bids.

If the playoffs were to begin today two teams from Branch County would get an invite to the MHSAA postseason, as Union City (5-1, AP 10th ranked team in Division 7) and the Tekonsha Indians (5-1, Division One 8-man football) currently control their own destiny as far as postseason bids are concerned.

For Union City, a Big 8 conference title is very close at hand, with only two games remaining on the conference schedule, this week versus rival Bronson and next week for the winless Springport Spartans. A Big 8 conference title would send the Chargers to the championship game of the Big 8/Cascade Conference crossover match up, versus more than likely Napoleon.

Tekonsha is also closing in on some postseason hardware, inching ever closer to a Divisional Title in the Southern Michigan 8-man Football League. Two very winnable games over the next two weeks lead up to a huge match up with one of the top teams in the land in the Colon Magi, the second ranked team in 8-man Division Two, in the final regular season game of the year.

The Bronson Vikings could in theory work their way into a playoff spot, but they will need some help and they need to start taking care of business right now. A four game skid has the Vikings entering week 7 at 2-4 overall and reeling. A tough matchup with the top team in the Big 8 in Union City comes this week, followed by a match up with long time rival Quincy who has one win on the year. The Vikings will then take part in the Big 8/Cascade Crossover, a very winnable game. Five wins may be enough to get the Vikings in, but just by the skin of their teeth.

The Coldwater Cardinals and the Quincy Orioles finally got into the win column this past week, with each earning their first win of the season in exciting and dominate fashion. While the playoffs are not likely for either team, both teams are playing for pride now and both teams have a lot of that.

Needless to say the final three weeks of the season are going to be exciting, thrilling and downright entertaining.

So, without further ado, lets take a look at this week’s match ups on the gridiron with Branch County’s Prep Football Week 7 Previews and Predictions.

Game One, The Daily Reporter Game of the Week - Bronson Vikings (2-4) at Union City Chargers (5-1), Friday night at Union City’s Alumni Field for Union City’s Homecoming, kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Outlook - Union City comes into this contest rolling, winners of five straight games, while Bronson comes into Friday’s rivalry battling reeling, losers of four straight games.

Union City is again coming off a huge win, defeating the 9th ranked Addison Panthers on the road by the score of 33-22. After Union City’s opening loss to Centreville, the Chargers have rattled off wins over Quincy, Jonesville, Reading, Homer and Addison.

The Chargers strength is their defense, as the team has only allowed 13 points a game this season, while scoring at 22 points a contest. Union City doesn’t score a ton, but when you play defense the way they do, you don’t have to score many points. Up to this point the Chargers have been content to let their defense do the talking and that has worked pretty well.

Last week the Chargers took down a very good Addison team, thanks in large part to not only five touchdowns from speedy back Riley Laird, but also thanks to their tough as nails offensive line consisting of Grady Iobe, Phoenix Elkins, Jakob Fosmore, Hunter Gillies, and Tyler Wagley. Also helping out on the offensive side of the ball last week was wideout Jeremy Zehr who had 7 catches for 125 yards, Aiden Decker who hauled in three catches for 48 yards and quarterback Eli Payne who completed 12 of 19 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. Join that with big play receiver Rick Austin and tough running backs Owen Jackson, Dylon MacDonald, Caden Hughes and Landyn Crance, among others, and the Charger offense is downright dangerous.

Defensively Union City was led last week by Owen Jackson, Colton Russell and Phoenix Elkins, among others, as the defense kept a very good Addison offense largely in check.

Bronson comes in to the game averaging 21 points a contest on offense while allowing 33.33 points a game on defense. Bronson kicked off the season with two huge wins, taking down Prairie Heights and Springport before dropping four straight, falling to Michigan Center, Jonesville, Reading and Homer. During that span the offense has had little trouble scoring, but the defense has had difficulty stopping teams on the other side.

Last week versus Homer the Vikings were without a doubt led by senior Seth Withington, this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week. Withington led the team in rushing, carrying the ball 15 times fro 54 years and two touchdowns while also competing two passes for 68 yards and a score. Withington also scored all three 2 point conversions for Bronson.

Also helping on the offensive side of the ball was Boston Bucklin who was second on the team in rushing, Kam Brackett who started under center, and wideouts Drew Norton, Devlin Duff and Adam Riddle.

Defensively the Vikings were paced by Withington who recorded four tackles and two sacks. The Vikings leading tackler was Drew Norton with 10 stops while Brackett hauled in three interceptions. Also helping on defense was Collin York , Boston Bucklin, Devlin Duff and Spencer Losinski.

The Vikings are on a slide, that much is true, and Union City comes in on a roll, but any time these two meet records can almost be tossed out the window. These rivals do not like each other, for whatever reason, and it extends to each sport played. Look for a hard hitting, low scoring football game that favors the defense for both teams.

In the end, there’s just something about Union City this year, they are on a mission to put Union City football back on the map and so far so good under new head coach Doug Counterman and defensive coordinator Fred Bradford. Not to mention it’s Union City’s Homecoming and Alumni Field will be packed. Tough place to play for the sliding Vikings.

Prediction: Union City 33, Bronson 8.

Game Two- Coldwater Cardinals (1-5) at Northwest Mounties (3-3) at Jackson Northwest High School, Friday Night, beginning at 7 p.m.

Outlook- The Coldwater Cardinals are coming off of their first win of the 2022 season, an impressive 42-27 victory over the Pennfield Panthers. Coming into the game Coldwater had only scored 21 points all season and last week the Cardinals doubled that, scoring 42 points in the win, controlling all phases of the game.

Coldwater saw running back Jayden Kegler put together his best career game, rushing the ball 24 times for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Zach Coffing had a huge day at the quarterback spot for the Cardinals, completing 8 of 16 passing for 102 yards and one score while adding 13 carries for 102 yard and two touchdowns.

Also adding to the Cardinal attack was Alex Robey with two rushing touchdowns; Hunter Munson with four catches for 59 yards and a score; big Donte Work with three catches for 31 yards; and Chase Lieby with a catch.

Defensively it was Coffing and Robey leading the Cardinal effort, while Kevin Hall, Hunter Munson, Evan Porter, Jack Ruden and more helped across the lineup.

Northwest comes into the game at 3-3 for the season, although that record is a little bit of a mirage as the Mounties three wins come over opponents with a combined one victory. Northwest opened the season with a win over winless Eaton Rapids, followed by a victory over Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard who only has one win on the year. Coupled with their conference win over the 0-6 Pennfield Panthers, their 3-3 record begins to look a little spotty.

In the end neither team can score the ball very well, Northwest averages 17.33 points a game while Coldwater averages just over 10 a contest. Up to this point in the year Northwest has the better defensive numbers, but again their weak schedule may have something to do with that.

Coldwater put together their best effort of the season last week on Homecoming, and while wearing their Purple Jerseys to boot. As coach Jeff Schorfhaar said, “We actually blocked today, that was the difference.” If Coldwater keeps playing like that we could see a winning streak for the Cardinals.

Prediction: Coldwater 20, Northwest 14

Game Three- Jonesville Comets (2-4) at Quincy Orioles (1-5), at Quincy High School for Quincy’s Homecoming, Friday night, kick off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Outlook: Quincy is coming off of their first win of the 2022 season, a 42-6 shellacking of the Springport Spartans, finally getting the new coaching staff at Quincy their first win.

Quincy played tough football last week and were dominant in all phases of the game. Quincy was led on offense by Tre’Von Bodley who ran the ball 13 times for 89 tough yards and three rushing touchdowns while quarterback Brennen Allman threw for three touchdown passes while completing video game like numbers, going 11 for 12 for 180 yards. On the other end of those passes were the likes of Ryder Schmachtenberger, Sam Sawyer, Joe Smith and Ethan Copas.

On defense Quincy as led by Noah Pearson, Davin George, Dreyden Feltner, Hunter Tinervia and Blaine Pish, just to name a few stand out players.

Jonesville sports a record of 2-4 overall on the year, coming off a heartbreaking loss to Reading last week by the score of 40-36, in what may be the last time those two rivals face off on the gridiron as the Comets leave for the Cascade Conference next year. The Comets have wins over Bronson and Springport with losses to Homer, Union City, Hillsdale, and Reading.

in terms of the numbers, well they don’t favor the Orioles. Jonesville averages 33 points a contest this year while Quincy has only been able to throw up 14 points a game, a number helped greatly by last week’s thumping of Springport. Defensively Jonesville has allowed just over 21 points a game while Quincy has given up just over 32 points a contest.

Penalties have also been a killer for Quincy, as the Orioles had 10 penalties for over 100 yards last week, which makes any game difficult, especially against a solid team like Jonesville.

It was awesome to see Quincy get win number one last week and I hope it’s not the only one this year, i just don’t see win number two coming against the Comets.

Prediction: Jonesville 42, Quincy 12.

Game Four- Tekonsha Indians (5-1) at Burr Oak Bobcats (0-6), at Burr Oak High School, Friday night beginning at 7 p.m.

Outlook- The Tekonsha Indians roll into week 7 on a five game winning streak, rattling off those five wins after opening the season with a tough loss to Camden Frontier 36-6. Since then Tekonsha has rolled past Waldron, St. Phil, Litchfield, Bellevue and North Adams, with their latest win against the Rams seeing the high powered Tekonsha offense put up 84 points in an 84-12 win.

Tekonsha can score a ton, averaging 54 points a game coming in to the week. On the other side of the ball the winless Bobcats currently give up 45 points a game on defense. Not a great sign for Burr Oak.

The Indians are dynamic on offense and rely on an aggressive run game to steer the ship, a run game that has averaged 415.2 yards per game this season. Combined with their 121 yards passing per game and Tekonsha has averaged an astonishing 536.2 yards per contest this year.

Leading that offense is of course quarterback Wyatt Blashfield who has rushed the ball 101 times for 1309 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 726 yards passing with nine scores. Also putting together a big season is junior tailback Xander Kilbourn who has rushed the ball 73 times for 839 yards and 14 scores, averaging 139.8 yards a game. Those two dynamic runners have been aided by one of the best offensive lines in 8-man football in Dylan Griffith, Blake Griffith, Claude Wart and Isaac Henry who have opened huge holes for the Indians run game.

On defense Tekonsha is led by senior Derek Booker at outside linebacker while inside linebacker Ben Mead leads the team in tackles per game at 13.8. Also aiding on defense are Claude Wart on the line, along with the likes of Issac Henry, Anthony Carter, Blashfield and Brayden Packard across the lineup.

Burr Oak comes into the game at 0-6 overall, sporting losses to Pittsford, Litchfield, Athens, Engadine, North Adams-Jerome and St. Phil.

Burr Oak has only managed to score 26 points this season, an average of just over 4 points a game, while allowing just over 45 a game, giving up 269 points for the season.

At this point in the season the Indians need to stay focused and stay the course, which should happen against Burr Oak. This one is my lock of the week, it’ll be a big one for Tekonsha.

Prediction: Tekonsha 63, Burr Oak 6.

