South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Celebrating Riviera Beach's centennial

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is celebrating its 100-year history with multiple events. It began Friday morning with an official community walk that started at city hall and an employee picnic. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. City officials said the events highlight Riviera Beach's long...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Let’s Get Latin Festival in West Palm

West Palm Beach’s The Square is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a two-day Latin festival on Oct. 8 & 9. Mixology connoisseur Gio Gutierrez has teamed up with PLANTA for Latin-inspired cocktail classes that will complement the Latin dance classes taking place at The Square. Sign up for classes that take place at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on both days. The earliest class is a tribute to Mexico, followed by a journey to Spain at 6 p.m. and finally over to Cuba for the evening’s final class. Tickets are $35 and include two cocktails and light bites.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sflcn.com

Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed

MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Talk Media

South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs

South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NBC Miami

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police

A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
PLANTATION, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

