Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
Related
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
It's the tippy top of events! Enjoy Oktoberfest in Lake Worth Beach at the American German Club
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas. That over commercialized holiday, with goofy sweaters, re-gifts, gift cards, dried out turkey, jellied cranberry loaf and fruitcake has got nothing on this one. This is the tippy top of celebrations. That's right it's time for Oktoberfest! ...
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
WPBF News 25
Celebrating Riviera Beach's centennial
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is celebrating its 100-year history with multiple events. It began Friday morning with an official community walk that started at city hall and an employee picnic. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. City officials said the events highlight Riviera Beach's long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
bocamag.com
Let’s Get Latin Festival in West Palm
West Palm Beach’s The Square is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a two-day Latin festival on Oct. 8 & 9. Mixology connoisseur Gio Gutierrez has teamed up with PLANTA for Latin-inspired cocktail classes that will complement the Latin dance classes taking place at The Square. Sign up for classes that take place at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on both days. The earliest class is a tribute to Mexico, followed by a journey to Spain at 6 p.m. and finally over to Cuba for the evening’s final class. Tickets are $35 and include two cocktails and light bites.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
floridaweekly.com
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Impact of tornado that ripped through Delray Beach community still being felt
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Cleanup continued at an over-55 community in southern Palm Beach County Friday, more than a week after a tornado ripped through it. The EF-2 tornado struck the Kings Point Delray community, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue, last Tuesday. Resident Ada Martinez...
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
Click10.com
Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
Delray Beach police officer arrested
Peter Sosa, a Delray Beach police officer for 12 years, has been arrested for aggravated assault of a firefighter, stemming from a residential fire near his home.
Sandpiper Bay Resort Debuts
Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie relaunched this week as the Sandpiper Bay Resort, complete with full renovation plans The post Sandpiper Bay Resort Debuts appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
southfloridaweekend.com
PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
NBC Miami
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police
A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0