Vessel zone, cigarette ban on Village Council agenda

Final adoption of a vessel exclusion zone and cigarette ban at local parks and beaches are among the items on the agenda when the Islamorada Village Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Founders Park Community Center, Mile Marker 87, bayside.

Only a few weeks following the council voted 4-0 to adopt a new $47 million spending plan and 3.000 millage rate for the fiscal year 2022-23, the village will present an October agenda that is a bit lighter than recent meetings, but a number of items previously discussed by council will return for final votes.

The consent agenda includes a resolution approving an agreement with Tim Matthews Tree and Landscaping Inc. for the completion of a right-of-way project on Plantation Key, a resolution accepting the grant award funds from the Department of Homeland Security for equipment for the fire rescue department and a resolution approving the renewal of property, casualty and workers’ compensation insurance policies and pollution liability through Public Risk Management of Florida.

Higher-profile matters will be heard during the ordinance portion of the meeting, with the top item likely being the second reading of the proposed expansion of the vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key located off Port Antigua and White Marlin Beach.

In response to large raft-up boating parties in the area, the council adopted an ordinance in August 2020 to establish a vessel exclusion/swim zone area extending approximately 300 feet toward Florida Bay off the shoreline of Port Antigua and White Marlin beaches, with buoys delineating where boats were prohibited.

However, the boaters simply shifted to a new location nearby that was outside the zone. The approximately 350-foot-wide section of White Marlin Beach was excluded from the zone to allow boat access to the owners of properties having docks within the swim area. A consequence of creating this excluded area is the concentration of recreational raft-up boaters into this area very close to shore.

All four property owners living adjacent to this excluded area told village staff that they would like the waters behind their properties to be included in the swim area.

During the first reading of the ordinance on Sept. 1, council members passed the measure 4-0, with several residents taking to the podium to lambast “weekend warriors” from Miami and other areas, who were described as disrespectful and loud partiers who drink excessively and play music after dark.

The ordinance will become codified after a second reading and approval by the council.

A second reading of an ordinance prohibiting smoking in government-owned parks and beaches in the village will also be heard.

The state of Florida recently granted counties and municipalities the legal authority to restrict smoking within the boundaries of the county and municipal-owned public beaches and public parks, with an exception for unfiltered cigars.

In August, the Monroe County Commission voted to prohibit smoking within all county-owned public parks and public beaches.

Before July 2022, counties and cities could not restrict smoking at parks and beaches.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com