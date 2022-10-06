ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two cited, one sentenced in tarpon harvesting cases

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
 3 days ago

Two men have been criminally charged and a third man has been sentenced, in the past month, on criminal charges stemming from the harvesting one of the Florida Keys’ most prized backcountry fish, tarpon.

Tarpon is a highly targeted fish and anglers flocked to the Keys and South Florida in hopes of catching one. The fish is catch-and-release only, unless an angler is attempting to catch a trophy fish for the International Game Fish Association record and has the proper licensing is needed to keep a trophy Tarpon, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter.

Anglers not attempting to keep a tarpon are only allowed to temporarily possess a tarpon for pictures or measurements. Tarpon longer than 40 inches must remain in the water, Rafter said.

A Miami man, Sergio Leon, was sentenced to 20 days in jail for his involvement of “the harvesting; ‘catch, killed and filet’ of a ‘large tarpon’ at Calusa Campground in Key Largo, March 2021,” Rafter said. Leon accepted a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to three counts of resource violations pertaining to tarpon, Rafter said.

In addition to the jail sentence, Leon also received 150 community hours, had his fishing licensed revoked for 12 months, and ordered to pay FWC $2,400 for the cost of investigation, Rafter said.

A judge had already sentenced another Miami man, Arsenio Ravelo, in August who was also took part of the harvesting of the tarpon at Calusa Campground. Ravelo received 15 days in jail, with sentence suspended, and was ordered to pay $2,400 in court costs, $248 in investigative costs and a $550 fine, according to Rafter.

In March, the FWC received photographs and video of a large tarpon being held by three men, including Ravelo and Leon, on a dock in Key Largo. Two of the three individuals were identified by several witnesses and additional photographs were provided showing the men hoisting the tarpon into a truck, the FWC reported.

Just last month, a Miami man was cited for harvesting a tarpon without a tag and harvesting a tarpon by spearing late, Rafter said. FWC Officer Jason Richards received a complaint from FWC dispatch regarding two people who had just speared a tarpon and placed it on the seawall at the base of the Bahia Honda Bridge on the west end, Rafter said.

Officer Richards arrived at the bridge parking lot and began to walk down the path toward the base of the bridge when he observed two males walking up the path toward the parking lot. One male, later identified as Luis Rene Herrera Pontigo, was carrying two spearguns and fins. The second man, Lauder Gorrin Leal, was carrying a backpack with a net sticking out, and a black trash bag that appeared to contain a large fish, Rafter said.

Officer Richards asked the two men what kind of fish it was they had in the bag, and they didn’t appear to know for sure, Rafter said. Leal placed the bag on the ground and uncovered the midsection of the fish. Pontigo said he thought it may be an amber jack, Rafter said. Richards informed them it was a tarpon and asked Leal if he speared it. Leal replied “yes,” Rafter said.

Officer Richards uncovered the tarpon’s head and could see a hole consistent with a speared fish. Officer Richards asked the subject if he had a license to harvest a tarpon and he shrugged his shoulders shaking his head indicating no. Leal will have to appear in a Monroe County court for two resources charges reference tarpon, Rafter said.

Also recently, another man was cited for keeping a a tarpon in Duck Key. While on routine land patrol, FWC officers Daniel Jones and Shawn Turner received a call, regarding a fisherman catching and keeping a tarpon near Tom’s Harbor Bridge.

The officers arrived at the bridge and located a white pickup truck that matched the description from the complaint. The tailgate was down on the pickup and the officers were able to observe a large fish inside the bed of the truck. The officers confirmed that it was indeed a small tarpon of approximately 44 inches, Rafter said. The officers questioned two fishermen from Miami about the tarpon. One of the men, Juan Carlos Cuellar Sola, admitted to the officers that he had caught and kept the tarpon and stated to the officers that he thought they had to be 40 inches to keep, Rafter said. The officers educated and cited the fishermen for the resource violation.

They are rarely ever used as a food fish due to poor meat quality and the large number of bones. For information on tarpon and allowed fishing practices, visit http://www.MyFWC.com.

tohara@keysnews.com

