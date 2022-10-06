CFK announces new vice president of advancement

The College of the Florida Keys has selected Stephanie Scuderi to serve as the college’s new vice president of advancement and executive director of the CFK Foundation.

A member of CFK’s senior leadership team, Scuderi will lead the advancement division, which includes marketing, enrollment, recruitment, financial aid, information technology, student activities, alumni relations, the aquatics center and athletics. As the chief fundraising officer, she will work with the college president and CFK Foundation board of directors to develop strategies to cultivate philanthropic support of the college.

“Ms. Scuderi is very knowledgeable of the Keys community and the college,” said Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, CFK President and CEO. “Her Keys-wide experience and her commitment to the community fit perfectly with CFK. She will also be able to provide valuable perspective as a parent in her new role. I look forward to her expertise.”

Prior to taking the position, Scuderi served as the chair of the college’s board of trustees. She resigned from the board at their meeting on Sept. 29. She was appointed to the board in 2015 and served as the chair for seven years.

Scuderi draws from 20 years of professional experience in banking, marketing and consulting. A member of Leadership Monroe County’s Class 18, she has held leadership positions with several organizations including the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, Upper Keys Rotary Club, Monroe County Education Foundation, Good Health Clinic of Monroe County, Early Learning Coalition of Miami Dade and Monroe, Morada Way Arts and Cultural District and the Florida Keys Wastewater Assistance Foundation. She previously held the role of vice chair of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s DAC IV. Scuderi worked for Centennial Bank for 15 years, serving as market president for the last three.

Scuderi holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a master’s degree from Northwestern University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Virginia.