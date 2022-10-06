City seeks input on Mallory

The City of Key West wants the public’s input on enhancing Key West’s most iconic public square.

Mallory Square is beloved for its nightly Sunset Celebration, an iconic event that brings together the best of the Keys’ natural beauty and unique culture. This is just one of the many roles this public square has played in its history, from anti-piracy outpost to auction house; ship-breaking yard to fishing pier. The City of Key West is asking the public how can it realize the full potential of Mallory Square to support the Keys’ culture, commerce and community. Visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com/ to join the planning process and help write the next chapter in Mallory Square’s story.

From September to May 2023, the City of Key West will be conducting a collaborative master planning process to guide future improvements to the square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development.